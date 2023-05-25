Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: GT, MI eye berth in final

Written by Parth Dhall May 25, 2023, 05:40 pm 3 min read

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match

Defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match on May 26. GT lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, while MI knocked out Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

As mentioned, the fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 26 (7:30pm). The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. 168 reads the average first-inning score here in the tournament. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Head-to-head: MI 2-1 GT

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions faced MI only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. In the first match between the two teams this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI. MI avenged the loss by defending 218/5 at Wankhede.

GT lost to CSK; MI tamed LSG

On Tuesday, GT lost to CSK in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK managed to defend 172/7, with GT getting restricted to 157. Shubman Gill was the lone warrior for them. MI claimed a similar victory against LSG in the Eliminator. They defended 182/8 as Akash Madhwal scalped a historic five-wicket haul. It was a comprehensive show by the five-time champions.

What can be the Playing XIs?

GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami. MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Who are the star performers?

Shami is the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, with 26 wickets. He has been sensational in the Powerplay (0-6). Green has smashed 422 runs this season at an incredible average of 52.75. Youngster Akash has taken as many as nine wickets in his last two matches. Gill is set to claim the Orange Cap. He is eight runs behind top-scorer Faf du Plessis (730).

A look at Dream11 options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Akash Madhwal, and Jason Behrendorff. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Mohammed Shami, Akash Madhwal, and Piyush Chawla.