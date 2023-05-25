Sports

Lautaro Martinez surpasses 100 goals for Inter Milan: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Inter claimed their ninth Coppa Italia title (Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter)

Lautaro Martinez continued his dream run in the 2022-23 season, helping Inter Milan win the Coppa Italia honor. Martinez's brace saw Inter come back from behind to edge past Fiorentina 2-1. Inter claimed their second successive Coppa Italia title and a second trophy this season. Meanwhile, the Argentine forward achieved a new milestone in his career, surpassing 100 goals for Inter. Here's more.

Ninth Inter player to score 100-plus goals for the club

Martinez breached the 100-goal mark for Inter (101). He has become the ninth player to get past 100 goals for the club. He joins the likes of Giuseppe Meazza (284), Alessandro Altobelli (209), Roberto Boninsegna (173), Sandro Mazzola (162), Benito Lorenzi (143), István Nyers (133), Mauro Icardi (124), and Christian Vieri (123).

Martinez's season-wise performances for Inter

In the 2022-23 season, Martinez has enjoyed his best performance, scoring 27 goals and making nine assists. In the 2021-22 season, the Argentine scored 25 goals and made three assists. In 2020-21, he managed 19 goals and seven assists. In 2019-20, he contributed with 21 goals and five assists. In the 2018-19 season, he scored nine goals, besides contributing with two assists.

Martinez has enjoyed success with Inter

Martinez played a key role in helping Inter win the 2020-21 Serie A honor, He scored 17 goals in Serie A that season. Martinez has won two Coppa Italia trophies and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies. He also is a one-time UEFA Europa League runner-up (2019-20) and has reached the UEFA Champions League final this season.

Inter's story in 2022-23

Inter have lifted two trophies in the 2022-23 campaign just like last season. However, they can win the Champions League as well, having reached the final. In Serie A, Inter are third with 66 points from 36 games.