IPL 2023, CSK beat GT to reach 10th final: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 23, 2023, 11:24 pm 4 min read

Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Gujarat Titans to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The MS Dhoni-led side successfully defended 172/7 to reach their 10th final in IPL history. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 60 to power CSK's innings. GT will have another shot for the ticket to the final when they face the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

How did the match pan out?

GT won the toss and elected to field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the tone for CSK's innings with a 59-run partnership in the Powerplay. The former smashed a fifty, while Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali finished well. Shubman Gill, the star of IPL 2023, was the lone warrior for GT (157). They lost despite Rashid Khan's 30 .

CSK make it to the finals

CSK have reached the IPL final for the 10th time. They had finished the league stage as the second-placed side with 17 points. The Yellow Army had qualified for the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. CSK will now vie to win their fifth IPL title. They were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

CSK have been acing the Powerplay

As per Cricbuzz, CSK have lost just nine wickets in the Powerplay in IPL 2023, the lowest among all teams. Their batting average in this phase reads 85.66. Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only other team to have a 45-plus average in this phase.

Partnership records for Gaikwad, Conway

Gaikwad and Conway took CSK to the 50-run mark in the seventh over. The duo now has the second-most 50-plus opening partnerships for CSK in the IPL (9). Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey have 13 such partnerships. Notably, Gaikwad and Conway now have the joint-third-most 50-plus partnerships for CSK. The duo added 87 runs for the opening wicket.

Gaikwad's fourth half-century of IPL 2023

Gaikwad continues his exploits in IPL 2023. He smashed 60 off 44 balls on a tricky Chennai surface. His knock was studded with 7 fours and a solitary six. With this, Gaikwad became the second CSK batter to cross 550 runs in IPL 2023. It was his fourth half-century of the season. Notably, Gaikwad averages 43.38 this season.

His exploits against GT

Gaikwad has an incredible record against defending champions GT in the IPL. The right-handed batsman has a fifty in each of the four innings against them. He has an average and a strike rate of 69.50 and 145.54, respectively, in this regard (278 runs off 191 balls). Gaikwad's IPL scores against GT read 73, 53, 92, and 60.

Gill completes 700 runs in IPL 2023

Gill was the only GT batter who looked set in the first half. GT's hopes were pinned on the star opener. However, his innings was cut short by Deepak Chahar in the 14th over. Gill slammed 42 off 38 balls (4 fours and 1 six). In turn, he became the second batter to complete 700 runs in IPL 2023.

Double of 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in IPL

Jadeja delivered a brilliant spell that put CSK in the driving seat. He dismissed Dasun Shanaka and David Miller, having conceded just 18 runs in four overs. Shanaka's dismissal was the 150th for Jadeja in the IPL. Jadeja is now the only all-rounder with over 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in the cash-rich league. His all-round prowess has been instrumental to CSK's success.

A look at other notable numbers

CSK have defeated GT for the first time in the IPL. They had lost to the Titans in each of the last three matches between the two sides. It is worth noting that Dhoni announced the same Playing XI for the 10th time season. As per Bharath Seervi, no other captain has done it more than four times.

GT will have another chance!

The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (CSK) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser (GT) plays the winner of the Eliminator (LSG vs MI) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (CSK vs Winner of Qualifier 2).