Ravindra Jadeja completes 150 IPL wickets, accomplishes this double

Ravindra Jadeja has raced to 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and with this milestone, he has completed a historic double. Jadeja is now the only all-rounder with over 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in IPL. Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings marked his milestone. Here we look at his stellar stats in the competition.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja is nothing but a captain's delight in white-ball cricket as he can contribute with runs lower the order.

Besides, the left-arm spinner can deliver four handy bowlers most days.

His fielding abilities make him an even greater asset.

Jadeja's all-round prowess has been instrumental to CSK's success over the years.

The 34-year-old has tasted the IPL glory twice with CSK.

150 wickets up for Jadeja

Meanwhile, Jadeja completed 150 wickets in 225 IPL games at an economy of just over 7.5. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. He entered the GT game, requiring a wicket to get the landmark. With the bat, Jadeja has over 2,600 IPL runs at a decent strike rate of 128-plus. He has smoked a couple of half-centuries in the competition.

His run with CSK

123 of Jadeja's 150 IPL wickets have come in CSK colors in 157 games. His economy rate in this regard is a tad below 7.5. Only Dwayne Bravo (140) has taken more wickets for the franchise. Jadeja's tally of 1,600-plus runs is the eighth-highest for a CSK batter. No other all-rounder has 1,600-plus runs and over 100 wickets for a franchise.

How he has fared this season

Jadeja has been at his all-round best in the ongoing season. He is CSK's second-leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 15 games with his economy being just over seven. Only the 2014 edition saw the left-arm spinner scalp more wickets in a season (19). With the bat, he has smoked over 150 runs at a 135-plus strike rate this year.