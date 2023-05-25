Sports

Hardik Pandya vs Piyush Chawla in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 25, 2023, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Chawla has raced to 21 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will be up against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel on Friday (May 26). Notably, the winner of this high-profile contest will join Chennai Super Kings in the final. Hardik Pandya's battle with Piyush Chawla would be enticing. Here we decode the key stats.

Chawla has dismissed Hardik twice

The GT skipper would be required to tackle the in-form Chawla in the middle overs. In five IPL meetings so far, the leg-spinner has Hardik dismissed twice. However, the latter has been aggressive against the leggie, accumulating 46 runs off just 22 deliveries. Hardik has smashed Chawla for five maximums and a couple of boundaries. Notably, the veteran leggie dismissed Hardik earlier this season.

How has Hardik fared against leg-spinners in the IPL?

Hardik has done pretty well against leg-spinners in the IPL. He has slammed 363 runs in 53 innings at a strike rate of 130.10 against these spinners. He has fallen to leg spinners 11 times in the IPL. In IPL 2023, Hardik has fallen prey to leg spinners twice in 11 matches, striking at 200. Besides Chawla, Rajasthan Royals's Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him.

Chawla's sensational numbers in middle overs

19 of Chawla's 21 wickets this season have been recorded in overs between seven and 15 as his economy rate reads 7.75. Only CSK's Ravindra Jadeja has scalped as many wickets in this phase. Meanwhile, Hardik's average and strike rate in these overs in IPL 2023 read 36.4 and 134.81, respectively. He has done well playing the anchor's role for the Titans.

A look at their overall numbers

Hardik has raced to 2,260 runs in 121 IPL matches at 29.74. He owns an impressive strike rate of 145.06. He also has 53 IPL scalps. This season, he has scored 297 runs and scalped three wickets. With 21 wickets at an economy of 7.75, Chawla is MI's leading wicket-taker this year. Overall, he boasts 178 wickets in 180 games, conceding runs at 7.87.

