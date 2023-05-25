Sports

IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians eye seventh final: Statistical preview

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans and five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 26. GT lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, while MI knocked out Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. The Rohit Sharma-led side is eyeing its sixth IPL trophy.

13 wins in 19 playoff games

The ongoing season marked MI's 10th entry to the IPL playoffs. Only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finished in the top-four more often (12 times). Royal Challengers Bangalore trail MI in this regard with six appearances. Meanwhile, MI have 13 wins in 19 playoff games. Only CSK (16) are ahead of them in this regard. No other team has even nine playoff wins.

Will MI clinch another title?

MI are the most successful IPL side in terms of titles (5). They tasted glory in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The Mumbai-faced franchise has an incredible record in the finals. They have lost only one final in IPL history (in 2010 to CSK). Since the start of IPL 2015, MI have won the title whenever they reached the playoffs.

Will MI reach their seventh final?

If MI manage to defeat GT, they will qualify for their seventh IPL final. Their current tally of six final appearances is only behind CSK (11). As mentioned, MI's record in the summit clash is exceptional.

Can MI script history?

As per Bharath Seervi, a team finishing third or fourth has reached the IPL final only thrice after playing the Eliminator/Q2 - CSK in 2012 (lost), SRH in 2016 (won), and KKR in 2021 (lost). It remains to be seen if MI can script history.

GT topped the table for second successive season

It has been another sensational season for GT as they look like a solid unit raring to defend their IPL crown. This is only their second IPL season, and both times, they have finished at the top of the points table. The Titans were the only side to reach 20 points (10 wins in 14 matches. They had a Net Run Rate of +0.809.

Shubman Gill set to claim Orange Cap

Hailed as Virat Kohli's successor, Shubman Gill has been in sublime form in IPL 2023. The GT opener hammered a 58-ball 101 against SRH and followed it up with an unbeaten 52-ball 104 versus RCB, the same game in which Kohli scored a hundred. Gill is eight runs behind the incumbent Orange Cap holder, Faf du Plessis (730). The former averages 55.54 at present.

Shami holds the Purple Cap

While Gill has been among the runs, Mohammed Shami is leading the wickets column. He is presently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, with 26 wickets from 15 matches at 17.35. Shami can break the record of Harshal Patel and Dwayne Bravo, who own the joint-most wickets in an IPL season. The duo took 32 wickets each in 2021 and 2013, respectively.