WI vs IND: Virat Kohli slams his 29th Test half-century

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 14, 2023 | 11:15 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli perished for a well-made 76 in the first Test against West Indies Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli perished for a well-made 76 in the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. Kohli resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 36 from 96 balls. He added 40 more before being dismissed in the second session. Kohli's 76 came from 182 deliveries. Meanwhile, India have declared their innings at 421/5 and lead WI (150/10) by 271 runs.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli came to the crease when India were 240/2 on Day 2. On a surface that is a bit on the slower side, Kohli had to dig in and work hard for his runs. He added a fighting 110-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who perished for 171 in the morning. Kohli then added another 49-run stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Kohli hits his sixth fifty versus WI

On Day 2, Kohli surpassed the 8,500-run mark in Test cricket. He needed 21 runs to get to the mark. Courtesy of his 76, Kohli has now raced to 8,559 runs at 48.89. He has smashed 29 fifties, besides also owning 28 tons. Versus West Indies, the 34-year-old has struck 898 runs at 44.90. He smashed his sixth fifty versus WI (100s: 2).

Second fifty for Kohli since the start of 2022

Since the start of 2022, Kohli has appeared in 20 innings and is playing his 12th match. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has managed just his second fifty during this period. He also owns a ton. His runs tally reads 701 at just 36.89.

