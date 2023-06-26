Sports

Rinku Singh set to be picked for WI T20Is: Report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 26, 2023 | 09:16 am 2 min read

As per the latest developments, Rinku Singh is set to earn his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming five-match T20I series against hosts West Indies. The left-handed batter enjoyed a dream run with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the Times of India, the selectors are now set to award him. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Rinku's brilliance lower down the order was one of the major highlights of IPL 2023. He aced the role of the finisher and played one staggering knock after another. Meanwhile, the WI T20I series, which gets underway on August 3, is India's maiden T20I assignment post IPL 2023. Rinku would be raring to make a mark if an opportunity comes his way.

Rinku's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Rinku finished IPL 2023 as KKR's highest run-scorer, having smashed 474 runs from 14 matches at 59.25 (SR: 149.52). The southpaw became just the third player, batting at number five or lower, to score 400 runs in an IPL season with a 50-plus average and 140-plus strike rate. He joined dashers Andre Russell (2019) and David Miller (2022) in this elite list.

Heroics versus Gujarat Titans

The game against Gujarat Titans in April made Rinku a hot property in world cricket. The southpaw slammed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes when KKR needed 28 off the final five balls. He did the unthinkable as the two-time champions achieved the highest target successfully (29) in the last over of an innings in IPL. Rinku remained unbeaten, scoring a 21-ball 48*.

Most runs in death overs

In overs between 16 and 20 this season, Rinku garnered 280 runs, striking at 186.67. He smoked 22 sixes in this phase. While no other batter currently scored 200-plus runs in this regard, Shimron Hetmyer trails Rinku with 193 runs. 305 of his runs came in run chases as his average and strike rate in this regard read 152.50 and 174.28, respectively.

A look at his overall T20 numbers

Overall in T20 cricket, Rinku, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has garnered 1,768 runs in 89 games at an average and strike rate of 30.48 and 140.87, respectively. The tally includes 10 half-centuries with his highest score being 79. 725 of his T20 runs have come in 31 IPL matches at 36.25 (50s: 4). His strike rate in this regard reads 142.16.

