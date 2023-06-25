Sports

Alexander Bublik wins his maiden ATP 500 honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 25, 2023 | 11:47 pm 2 min read

Alexander Bublik claimed the biggest prize of his career in men's singles tennis after defeating Andrey Rublev

Alexander Bublik claimed the biggest prize of his career in men's singles tennis after defeating Andrey Rublev for the 2023 Halle Open on Sunday. Bublik has won his maiden ATP 500 honor after downing Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in three sets. It was Bublik's second ATP Tour title. He had earlier lifted the trophy on the indoor hard courts of Montpellier in 2022.

H2H record and match stats

Bublik defeated Rublev for the first time in his career at the ATP Tour level. Rublev leads Bublik 3-1, having won earlier in Moscow, Vienna, and Rotterdam. Meanwhile, Bublik served 21 aces compared to Rublev's 11. However, he clocked 11 double faults. He enjoyed an 87% win on the first serve and a 75% win on the second. He converted 2/6 break points.

Bublik's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Bublik overcame Borna Coric 6-3, 6-1. He served 15 aces in the match. In the round of 16, Bublik claimed a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He clocked 23 aces. In the quarters, Bublik was leading Jannik Sinner 7-5, 2-0 before the latter retired. In the semis, he overcame Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5. He served 14 aces.

It really means the world to me, says Bublik

"It really means the world to me," said Bublik. "I've been struggling for half a year and now having this a reward, I don't take it for granted. It was hard work."

