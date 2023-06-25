Sports

Women's Ashes: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy slam fifties for Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 25, 2023 | 11:19 pm 2 min read

Beth Mooney smoked her third Test fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian women's team duo of Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy smashed crucial fifties against England in the second innings of the one-off Ashes Test in Nottingham. Mooney was exceptional in her 85-run knock as she laid the foundation for the Aussies. While Healy also took the inning ahead with a very important half-century. Australia were bowled out for 257 in the second innings.

Beth Mooney hammers her third Test fifty

Mooney was exceptional for Australia in the second innings as she showed great patience and resilience. She stitched a crucial 99-run opening partnership with Phoebe Litchfield (46). She then added 50 runs along with Ellyse Perry. Despite the latter's departure she kept the scoreboard ticking. Mooney was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone when Australia were on the verge of reaching the 200-run mark.

An important hand from Healy

Skipper Healy took some responsibility on her shoulders, especially after Mooney's departure. The wicket-keeper batter batted with intent and smoked a 62-ball 50 which was laced with six boundaries. Healy stitched a very important 59-run partnership with Alana King, taking Australia's score beyond the 250-run mark. She was also dismissed by Ecclestone off a very poor delivery which Healy miscued.

A look at their Test numbers

Playing her fifth Test match, Mooney has amassed 302 runs at an average of 33.55. As mentioned, she has slammed three fifties in this format. Notably, she completed 4,500 international runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Healy has compiled 286 runs in seven Tests at 23.83. Her tally includes two fifties. Interestingly, both her Test fifties have come against England in England.

How did the innings pan out?

Australia had a slender lead at the start of the second innings and Mooney and Litchfield were very solid. Despite the latter's departure, Mooney continued her exploits and got a company in Perry. Thereafter Australia lost wickets quickly until Healy and King added 59 runs together. However, they were bundled for 257, handing England a target of 268.

