2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2023, 10:25 pm 2 min read

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has booked a berth in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has booked a berth in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets. Djokovic was pushed in the first set which he claimed 7-6. Fokina showcased his mettle and pushed Djokovic, making it difficult. However, the Djoker used his experience and got the job done.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda in a hard-fought three sets. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively.

Djokovic races to 344 wins at Grand Slams

Djokovic owns a 23-4 win-loss record in 2023. His tally across the two Slams read 10-0 post this win. Overall at Grand Slams, Djokovic has raced to a 344-47 win-loss record. Meanwhile, his tally at the French Open is 88-16. Djokovic is looking to win his 23rd Grand Slam honor and a third here at Roland Garros.

Khachanov and Sonego set up fourth-round date

11th seed Karen Khachanov overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6. Lorenzo Sonego overcame seventh seed Andrey Rublev in five sets, prevailing 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. He now has a 2-1 record in terms of H2H. Sonego will now face Khachanov in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Khachanov reached the fourth round for the sixth time.