Abu Dhabi Open 2023: Elena Rybakina and Daria Kasatkina ousted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 11, 2023, 12:44 am

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has failed to reach the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open semi-finals after going down versus Beatriz Haddad Maia in a quarter-final clash on Friday. Rybakina, who reached the final of the Australian Open 2023, was beaten in three sets. Rybakina lost the contest 6-3, 3-6, 2-6. Meanwhile, number one seed Daria Kasatkina was beaten by Qinwen Zheng. Here's more.

Key numbers from the Rybakina-Haddad Maia match

Rybakina has a 0-1 H2H tally versus Haddad Maia. In 2023, Rybakina has a win-loss record of 8-4. Rybakina doled out 19 aces as Haddad Maia managed only two. Notably, Haddad Maia clocked a 63% win on the first serve and an 87% win on the second. She converted 3/5 break points.

Zheng scripts these numbers after beating Kasatkina

Zheng was on majestic form to upset Kasatkina 6-1, 6-2 in just 78 minutes. As per WTA, the 20-year-old notched her third career Top 10 win, following her 2022 defeats of Ons Jabeur in Toronto and Paula Badosa in Tokyo. Zheng has sailed into her third tour-level semi-final, and second at WTA 500 level following her run to the Tokyo final last September.

Key match stats from the Zheng vs Kasatkina clash

Zheng tallied 25 winners, including four aces. Kasatkina managed eight winners and clocked one ace. Kasatkina also committed two double faults. Zheng had an 82% win on the first serve and a 53% win on the second. She converted 4/10 break points.