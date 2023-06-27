Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Charith Asalanka completes 1,000 ODI runs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 27, 2023 | 05:32 pm 2 min read

Asalanka has scored most runs in ODIs for SL ever since his debut in 2021 (Source: ICC)

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka played a vital knock against Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo. Asalanka slammed his eighth ODI fifty and also completed 1,000 runs in this format. His knock of 65-ball 63 came at a crucial stage of the Lankan innings as they folded for only 245. Here's more.

Asalanka shares two crucial partnerships

Asalanka joined Pathum Nissanka in the middle when SL had just lost Sadeera Samarawickrama, and the score read 98/3. He added a 44-run partnership with Nissanka. After the latter's departure, he stitched a very crucial 66-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva, taking the score beyond the 200-run mark. His 63-run knock was laced with four boundaries and two sixes. Mark Watt dismissed him.

Asalanka completes 1,000 ODI runs for SL

Just like Nissanka, Asalanka also completed 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. The latter has amassed 1,055 runs in 31 ODIs at an average of 42.40. His tally includes eight half-centuries and a solitary ton. Asalanka's highest ODI score of 110 came against Australia. He is among the 37 SL batters who have crossed 1,000 runs in this format.

A look at his stellar numbers in ODIs since 2021

Asalanka has been one of the most consistent batters for SL in ODIs. The southpaw made his ODI debut against England in 2021 and hasn't looked back ever since. He has amassed 1,055 runs in this period, the most by any SL batter. Nissanka (1,036) trails him. They are the only SL batters to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in this period.

How did the SL innings pan out?

Scotland invited SL to bat first and they lost two quick wickets. However, Nissanka (75) and Samarawickrama held the fort with a fine partnership. Later, Asalanka also added crucial partnerships with Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. Ultimately, SL suffered a lower-order collapse and were bundled out for only 245. Chris Greaves starred for Scotland with 4/32 in his 6.3 overs.

