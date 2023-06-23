Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Wanindu Hasaranga scripts history with successive five-wicket hauls

CWC Qualifiers: Wanindu Hasaranga scripts history with successive five-wicket hauls

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 23, 2023 | 03:13 pm 2 min read

Hasaranga claimed 5/13 against Oman (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga has scripted history by taking his second consecutive five-wicket haul in ODIs. He through Oman's batting line-up in Match 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner spun his web in the middle overs and claimed 5/13 in just 7.2 overs. Thanks to his brilliance, Oman were folded for just 98. Here are his stats.

Hasaranga unleashes another special show

Sri Lanka's decision of bowling first in Bulawayo turned out to be spot-on as Lahiru Kumara scalped three wickets inside the powerplay overs. He then passed on the baton to Hasaranga, who claimed a career-best 6/24 against UAE in his preceding outing. The leggie produced another scintillating performance as the Oman batters looked entirely clueless against his brilliance. He dismissed three batters for ducks.

Second SL bowler to get this feat

Hasaranga has become only the second Sri Lankan bowler to claim successive five-fors in ODIs. He joined former pacer Ashantha de Mel in the elite club, who took five-fors against Pakistan and New Zealand in successive games back in June 1983. Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis is the only bowler to date to record five-fors in three successive ODI outings.

A look at his ODI career

Hasaranga, who made his ODI debut in July 2017, has been a vital part of the Lankan team across formats lately. Having played 43 ODIs, Hasaranga has only mustered 56 wickets at 30.01. He also owns an impressive economy of 4.94. Both his ODI fifers have come in the ongoing tournament. With the bat, he has accumulated 764 ODI runs at 24.65 (50s: 4).

Share this timeline