CWC Qualifiers 2023: Roston Chase hammers his third ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 18, 2023 | 04:41 pm 2 min read

Chase made a run-a-ball 55 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase hammered a fiery half-century in his side's opener against the USA at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The right-handed batter aced the finisher's role and ended up scoring a run-a-ball 55 (4s: 4, 6: 1). His knock was laced with seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. Here are his stats.

Chase adds the finishing touches

West Indies seemed in a spot of bother at 137/4 when Chase arrived in the middle. He brought the WI innings back on track with a 55-run stand with Nicholas Pooran for the fifth wicket. The dasher was involved in another half-century stand with Jason Holder, who made a valuable 56 off 40 balls. Saurabh Netravalkar eventually dismissed Chase in the 46th over.

A look at Chase's ODI career

Chase has been in and out of the ODI team since making his debut in the format in 2017. Standing in his 37th game in the format, the batter has raced to 642 runs at a below-par average of 25.68. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old smoked his third ODI fifty. With his off-spin, Chase has snapped 22 ODI wickets at a sensational economy rate of 4.75.

74-run stand with Holder

Chase and Holder added 74 runs for the seventh wicket, bailing WI out of trouble. This is the joint-seventh-highest seventh-wicket partnership for a WI pair in ODIs. They equaled Mahendra Nagamootoo and Laurie Williams, who also added 74 runs against Sri Lanka in 2000.

Here are his Holder's ODI numbers

Meanwhile, Holder has raced to 2,149 runs in 134 ODIs at 24.70. This was his 12th fifty in the format. With the ball, he has scalped 153 ODI wickets at 37.03 (5W: 2). Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle, and Dwayne Bravo are the only other WI all-rounders with the double of 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in ODIs.

How did the WI innings pan out?

USA won the toss and elected to bowl first. WI were off to a poor start and were tottering at 14/2. Skipper Shai Hope (54) and Johnson Charles (66) rebuilt the innings with a 115-run stand. Pooran contributed with a fiery 43. Holder and Chase's brilliance in the end overs meant WI were folded for 297 in 49.3 overs.

