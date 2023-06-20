Sports

Ashes, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja bats on all five days

Written by Parth Dhall June 20, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

Khawaja slammed a terrific century in the 1st innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja was Australia's star batter in the first innings of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He slammed a 321-ball 141 that set the tone for the Aussies. While making his way to the middle on Day 5, the left-handed batter entered an elite list. Khawaja has become just the second Australian batter to bat on all five days of a Test.

Khawaja's resilience at Edgbaston

England made a surprise declaration on Day 1 after scoring 393/8 (78). Australian openers Khawaja and David Warner batted for four overs before stumps. The visitors finally got bowled out for 386 at lunch (Day 3). Khawaja departed on Day 3 for a well-made 141. England were folded for 273 on Day 4 (tea), and once again, Khawaja and Warner came out to bat.

Will Khawaja pave the way?

Australia have resumed on 107/3 (Day 5), with Khawaja and Scott Boland out in the middle. Australia require 174 more runs to register a record-breaking victory at Edgbaston. Australia have already lost Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith in the chase.

Khawaja matches Hughes' record

As mentioned, Khawaja has become just the second Australian batter to bat on all five days of a Test match. Former batter Kim Hughes remains the only other Australian to do so. He batted on all five days during the Lord's Test of the 1980 Ashes. Hughes scored 117 (1st) and 84 (2nd) in the two innings.

15th Test ton for Khawaja

Khawaja showed terrific resilience during his 141-run knock in the 1st innings. It was his 15th Test hundred as he showcased exceptional grit and patience to see off the difficult phase of play. This is also his fourth Test hundred against England but his first on English soil. Khawaja smashed 14 fours and 3 sixes in his knock.

A stellar comeback

Having played his previous international game in August 2019, Khawaja made a surprise comeback to Australia's Test team in January last year. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He has not looked back since then and his stellar numbers state the same. On Saturday (June 17), he smoked his maiden Test ton on England soil.

