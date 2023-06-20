Sports

The Ashes: James Anderson, Stuart Broad unlock a partnership achievement

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 20, 2023 | 05:03 pm 2 min read

The English duo have added 315 runs together for the 10th wicket

Pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad added crucial 17 runs to the England total of 273 in the second innings of the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. While the duo is mostly known for their exploits with the ball, many tend to downplay their abilities with the willow. They scripted a stunning partnership record in Test cricket.

Most partnership runs for England (10th wicket)

Anderson and Broad are known for their telepathic chemistry, but it is mostly associated with their bowling. But having compiled 315 runs together, they are now the highest-scoring English pair for the 10th wicket in Test cricket. The pace-bowling duo has surpassed Anderson and Joe Root's tally of 309 runs for the 10th wicket. Anderson and Broad have compiled these runs in 24 innings.

Third-most partnership runs for 10th wicket in Tests

Anderson and Broad have been together for many years now, and their grit and determination are always on display. The duo has added the third-most runs together for the 10th wicket in Test cricket. Trent Boult and BJ Watling (335), Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath (321), and Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas (321) are ahead of them.

Their batting numbers in Tests

Broad is a very able batter and therefore he has amassed 3,610 runs in 163 Tests at an average of 18.23. His tally includes 13 fifties and a solitary hundred. He has compiled 967 runs against Australia in 36 Tests at 19.73 (50s:4). Meanwhile, Anderson has compiled 1,324 runs in 180 Tests. The 40-year-old has smashed 261 runs in 36 Tests against Australia.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Ashes

Coming to his bowling, Broad has now scalped 136 wickets in 36 Tests at an average of 28.69. His tally includes eight fifers and five four-wicket hauls. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Ashes Tests. Only Shane Warne (195), McGrath (157), and Hugh Trumble (141) are ahead of him in the wickets tally. Meanwhile, Anderson has snapped 113 wickets in 36 Ashes Tests.

A look at their overall Test numbers

England's veteran pace duo of Anderson and Broad are in the top five of the wickets column in Tests. Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker, with 686 wickets in 180 Tests at an average of 26.08. His tally includes 32 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. Broad is fifth on the wickets tally, with 587 wickets in 163 Tests at 27.58 (4W: 27, 5W: 20).

