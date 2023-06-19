Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Wanindu Hasaranga claims his best ODI bowling figures

CWC Qualifiers: Wanindu Hasaranga claims his best ODI bowling figures

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 19, 2023 | 08:52 pm 2 min read

Hasaranga also completed 50 ODI wickets (Souce: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's main man Wanindu Hasaranga delivered a fantastic bowling performance against the UAE in their opening fixture of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo. Hasaranga simply derailed UAE by claiming 6/24 from his eight overs as SL bundled them out for 180. The leg-spinner guided his team to a massive 175-run victory. Here's more.

A magical spell from Hasaranga

Hasaranga ran through the UAE batting order with ease. He removed Muhammed Waseem first in the 17th over. Within three balls, he trapped Basil Hameed right in front of the stumps. He also dismissed Asif Khan in the same way. In his second spell, Hasaranga knocked over Rameez Shahzad. He scalped both Ayan Afzal Khan and Muhammed Jawadullah in the 39th over.

Best ODI figures for Hasaranga

Hasaranga's 6/24 is his best ODI bowling figures. In fact, this is his first ODI five-wicket haul. He has been below par in this format of the game. Having played 42 ODIs, Hasaranga has only mustered 51 wickets at an average of 32.70. He also owns a decent economy of 5.01. Before this, he only had a four-wicket haul (4/58 versus Australia).

Hasaranga completes 50 ODI wickets

The leg-spinner has finally completed 50 ODI wickets. He reached the landmark when he completed his fifer by picking the wicket of Afzal. He is the 28th SL bowler to achieve the landmark. However, among active SL cricketers, he has the second-highest ODI wickets.

Sixth-best ODI bowling figures for SL

Hasaranga's 6/24 is the sixth-best ODI bowling figures for a SL bowler. Chaminda Vaas holds the best ODI record of 8/19, which he claimed against Zimbabwe in 2001. Muttiah Muralitharan's 7/30 versus India in 2000 was in the second spot. Ajantha Mendis grabbed the third spot with his 6/13 against India in 2008. Farveez Maharoof's 6/14 and Angelo Matthews' 6/20 are ahead of Hasaranga.

How did the match pan out?

UAE won the toss and opted to bowl. SL's top-order embraced the challenge as all top-four batters Pathum Nissanka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (52), Kusal Mendis (78), and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored fifties. UAE took some quick wickets toward the end. However, Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 48-run cameo meant SL posted 355/6. Vriitya Aravind, Shahzad, and Ali Naser struck for UAE but they fell 175 runs short.

Share this timeline