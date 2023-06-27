Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Sri Lanka beat Scotland in low-scoring encounter: stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 27, 2023 | 06:49 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka won by 82 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka beat Scotland in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Bulawayo Athletic Club on Tuesday. The Lankans successfully defended 245, bowling Scotland out for 163. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga shared five wickets. Earlier, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka slammed half-centuries before SL suffered a middle-order collapse. Scotland leg-spinner Chris Greaves took four wickets and smashed a fifty.

How did the match pan out?

Scotland took two quick wickets after electing to field. However, Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama held the fort with a fine partnership. Later, Asalanka (63) also added crucial partnerships with Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. Ultimately, were bundled out for only 245. Five of Scotland's top-six batters departed in single figures, while Christopher McBride scored 29. Greaves smashed a solid 56*, but Scotland fell short.

Ninth ODI fifty for Nissanka; 1,000 ODI runs

Sri Lanka opener Nissanka was at his best against Scotland. He clocked his ninth ODI fifty and his maiden against the Scots. The right-handed batter ended up scoring 75 off 85 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours. Nissanka stepped up and added 55 runs along with Sadeera Samarawickrama to steady the ship. During the knock, the former also completed 1,000 ODI runs.

Eighth ODI fifty for Asalanka; 1,000 ODI runs

Asalanka joined Nissanka in the middle when SL had just lost Samarawickrama (98/3). He added a 44-run partnership with Nissanka. After the latter's departure, he stitched a crucial 66-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva, taking the score beyond 200. Asalanka slammed his eighth ODI fifty and like Nissanka, completed 1,000 runs in ODIs. The former smashed a 65-ball 63 (4 fours, 2 sixes).

Another four-wicket haul for Greaves

Scotland leg-spinner Greaves ran riot with his four-wicket spell (4/32). Courtesy of his four-wicket haul, the 32-year-old spinner has raced to 19 wickets in 20 ODIs at an average of 23.47. His economy of 5.68 is also decent in this format. Earlier in the tournament (against Oman), Greaves became the 12th Scottish bowler to claim an ODI five-wicket haul.

Hasaranga, Greaves among wickets

Greaves has become just the third bowler to take 10 or more wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Sri Lanka's Hasaranga (18) and Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava (10) are the others. Notably, Greaves averages 14.80 in the tournament.

Greaves shines with the bat too

After taking four wickets, Greaves came to Scotland's rescue with the bat. He came to the middle after Scotland were tottering on 73/5 while chasing 246. Scotland sank further and were reduced to 100/8, with Greaves still leading their charge. Greaves smashed his second fifty in ODI cricket in quick time. He slammed an unbeaten 56 off 41 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes).

