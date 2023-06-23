Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Richie Berrington clocks his fourth ODI century: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 23, 2023 | 05:21 pm 2 min read

Scotland cricket team skipper Richie Berrington hammered a sensational 127 in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup qualifying match against the UAE on Friday in Bulawayo. Berrington registered his best ODI score in the process and helped his team muster 282/8 in 50 overs. Notably, Scotland were 115/5 at one stage before Berrington made sure the side ended the innings strongly. Here's more.

Berrington shares three vital partnerships

Berrington came to the crease when Scotland were 25/3. Soon, they were reduced to 48/4 before Michael Leask (41) joined hands with Berrington and the two added 67 runs. Another 51-run stand was shared alongside Chris Greaves (22) for the sixth wicket. Notably, Berrington shared a mammoth 110 runs for the eighth wicket alongside Mark Watt (44*) which helped Scotland surpass 280.

A record-breaking stand for the eighth wicket

Berrington and Watt's 110-run stand is now Scotland's highest eight-wicket partnership in ODI history. Berrington and Watt broke the previous tally of 83* runs between Greaves and SM Sharif, who achieved the same versus Namibia in July 2022.

Fourth ODI ton for Berrington

Berrington's 127 came from 136 balls as he slapped nine fours and three sixes. He struck at 93.38. He has raced to 2,774 ODI runs at an average of 30.82. His tally reads four tons and 16 fifties. Berrington is Scotland's third-highest scorer in ODI cricket behind Kyle Coetzer (3.192) and CS Macleod (3,026).

