Khawaja becomes first Australian opener since 1989 with this feat

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 01:22 am 3 min read

Khawaja slammed 141 and 65 in the two innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja was Australia's star batter in the first innings of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He slammed a 321-ball 141 that set the tone for the Aussies. In the second innings too, Khawaja held scored a 197-ball 65. The left-handed batter joined the elite list of Australians with a century and a fifty in a Test in England.

15th Test ton for Khawaja

Khawaja showed terrific resilience during his 141-run knock in the 1st innings. It was his 15th Test hundred as he showcased exceptional grit and patience to see off the difficult phase of play. This was also his fourth Test hundred against England but his first on English soil. Khawaja smashed 14 fours and 3 sixes in his knock.

Another defiant knock from Khawaja

Khawaja was the only Australian batter who settled down in the second innings. Australia resumed on 107/3 (Day 5), with Khawaja and Scott Boland out in the middle. The former held his end and smashed 65 off 197 balls (7 fours).

Khawaja joins these veterans

Khawaja has become the first Australian opener to score a century and a fifty in a Test in England since 1989 when former batter Mark Taylor slammed 136 and 60 at Leeds. Overall, Andrew Hildtich (1985), Rick McCosker (1977), Bill Lawry (1961), Arthur Morris (1948), and Warren Bardsley (1909) are the other Australians with this feat.

Second Australian to bat on all five days

In the 2nd innings, Khawaja broke another record. He became just the second Australian batter to bat on all five days of a Test match. Former batter Kim Hughes remains the only other Australian to do so. He batted on all five days during the Lord's Test of the 1980 Ashes. Hughes scored 117 (1st) and 84 (2nd) in the two innings.

1st Test: Australia script history at Edgbaston

After five grueling days, Australia overcame England in the 1st Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors, who were 209/7 at one stage, dramatically chased down 281. Australia resumed at 107/3 (Day 5), but Usman Khawaja departed for 65. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon drove Australia to a famous victory. Australia registered their highest successful run-chase in the Ashes since 1948.

How did the match pan out?

England made a surprise declaration (393/8) toward the end of Day 1, batting first. Joe Root slammed an unbeaten 118, while Zak Crawley (61) and Jonny Bairstow (78) fired too. Australia responded well (386), riding on Khawaja's terrific ton. Australia then dismantled England for 273, with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking four-fers. Khawaja's exploits fueled Australia before Cummins and Lyon touched the distance.

