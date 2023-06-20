Sports

Australia register their highest successful Ashes chase since 1948: Stats

Australia register their highest successful Ashes chase since 1948: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 12:04 am 5 min read

Australia successfully chased down 281 at Edgbaston (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

After five grueling days, Australia overcame England in the 1st Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors, who were 209/7 at one stage, dramatically chased down 281. Australia resumed at 107/3 (Day 5), but Usman Khawaja departed for 65. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon drove Australia to a famous victory. Australia have registered their highest successful run-chase in the Ashes since 1948.

How did the match pan out?

England made a surprise declaration (393/8) toward the end of Day 1, batting first. Joe Root slammed an unbeaten 118, while Zak Crawley (61) and Jonny Bairstow (78) fired too. Australia responded well (386), riding on Khawaja's terrific ton. Australia then dismantled England for 273, with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking four-fers. Khawaja's exploits fueled Australia before Cummins and Lyon touched the distance.

Australia script history!

Australia have registered their highest successful run-chase in the Ashes since 1948 when they chased down 404 at Leeds. Overall, Australia have chased down over 280 in the Ashes only four times. Interestingly, this is also the joint second-highest successful run-chase at Edgbaston. South Africa also chased as many runs against England at this venue in 2008.

Root slams his 30th Test ton

Root played a scintillating knock in the first innings, having smashed 118* off 152 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes). It was Root's 30th Test ton as he became the second Englishman to achieve the mark after Alastair Cook (33). Root also equaled Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in terms of Test centuries. Among active batters, only Steven Smith (31) owns more Test tons.

Second-most Test runs before getting stumped

Root carved out his BazBall nuances in the second innings, having exhibited s flurry of reverse sweeps. And he gained results! Root smashed a 55-ball 46 before getting stumped by Lyon. This was the first time he got stumped in Test cricket. Root amassed 11,168 Test runs before getting stumped. Only legend Chanderpaul has scored more runs than Root in this regard.

Broad picks his bunny again!

English pacer Stuart Broad once again got rid of Australian opener David Warner (1st innings). It was the 15th time that Broad dismissed Warner in Test cricket. The latter managed a 27-ball 9 before getting bowled. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed nine times by Broad. Notably, Warner averages less than 20 against Broad away from home in Tests.

Warner goes past Sehwag on this list

Warner, who failed to deliver, looked solid in the second innings. Although the left-hander smashed a 57-ball 36, Ollie Robinson dismissed him. However, Warner reached a momentous landmark during the innings. Warner has overtaken Indian legend Virender Sehwag (8,207) in terms of Test runs as an opener. Warner, with 8,208 runs, now occupies the fifth spot overall in this regard.

Warner only behind these legends

Warner, one of Australia's greatest openers, averages 45.60 in this position. He is only behind Alastair Cook (11,845), Sunil Gavaskar (9,607), Graeme Smith (9,030), and Matthew Hayden (8,625) in terms of runs as an opener in Tests.

Khawaja slams his 15th Test ton

Khawaja showed terrific resilience during his 141-run knock in the 1st innings. It was his 15th Test hundred as he showcased exceptional grit and patience to see off the difficult phase of play. This is also his fourth Test hundred against England but his first on English soil. Khawaja smashed 14 fours and 3 sixes in his knock.

Second Australian to bat on all five days

In the 2nd innings, Khawaja broke another record. He became just the second Australian batter to bat on all five days of a Test match. Former batter Kim Hughes remains the only other Australian to do so. He batted on all five days during the Lord's Test of the 1980 Ashes. Hughes scored 117 (1st) and 84 (2nd) in the two innings.

Anderson completes 1,100 FC wickets

Australia were on top (311/5) on Day 2, with Khawaja and Alex Carey sharing a century partnership. However, England pacer Anderson broke the crucial partnership by removing Carey early on Day 3 with an incredible in-swinger. As a result, Anderson unlocked the achievement of taking 1,100 wickets in First-Class cricket. He is the most successful pacer in Test cricket, with 686 wickets.

Lyon completes 50 Ashes wickets

Veteran spinner Lyon registered four-wicket hauls in both innings (4/149 and 4/80). As a result, he completed 50 wickets in the Ashes. He accomplished the feat with his first wicket, dismissing Root (46). Lyon, who stood in his fourth Ashes series in England, has embraced bowling in these conditions. The 35-year-old touched the 50-wicket mark in his 14th Ashes appearance here.

Fifth Aussie spinner to get the feat

Lyon has become just the fifth Australian spinner to complete 50 Ashes wickets in England. He has joined compatriots Shane Warne (129), Clarrie Grimmett (67), Hugh Trumble (67), and Bill O'Reilly (50) on the elite list. West Indies's Lance Gibbs (62) is the only other visiting spinner with 50 or more Test wickets on England soil.

Anderson, Broad unlock a partnership achievement

Pace duo of Anderson and Broad added crucial 17 runs to the England total of 273 in the second innings. Having compiled 315 runs together, they are now the highest-scoring English pair for the 10th wicket in men's Tests. The pace-bowling duo has surpassed Anderson and Joe Root's tally of 309 runs (10th wicket). Anderson and Broad have compiled these runs in 24 innings.

Other notable numbers

Bairstow clocked his 24th Test fifty and his fourth against the Aussies. His knock of 78 from as many balls was laced with 12 boundaries. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green completed 1,000 Test runs during the 1st innings. He scored 38 off 68 balls before being dismissed by Moeen Ali. Carey brought up his fifth Test half-century on Day 2 (66 off 99 balls).

Share this timeline