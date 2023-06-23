Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Sri Lanka blank Oman by 10 wickets: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 23, 2023 | 04:45 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka thrashed Oman by 10 wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka thrashed Oman by 10 wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Friday in Bulawayo. Wanindu Hasaranga﻿'s successive five-wicket haul ensured the Lankans bowled out Oman for a paltry 98 in 30.2 overs. In response, the Lankan openers got the job done in style. Sri Lanka have two wins from two games in the ongoing Qualifiers.

How did the match pan out?

Oman were in a spot of bother from the onset and never found any rhythm with the bat. Oman were 20/4 at one stage before Jatinder Singh and Ayaan Khan shared a 55-run stand. Sri Lanka bounced back and wrapped up the proceedings. With the bat, openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne got the job done in style.

Second successive fifer for Hasaranga

Hasaranga scripted history by taking his second consecutive five-wicket haul in ODIs. Hasaranga has become only the second Sri Lankan bowler to claim successive fifers in ODIs. He joined former pacer Ashantha de Mel in the elite club, who took fifers against Pakistan and New Zealand in successive games back in June 1983. Hasaranga claimed 5/13 from 7.2 overs.

Hasaranga's numbers in ODIs

Hasaranga, who made his ODI debut in July 2017, has been a vital part of the Lankan team across formats lately. Having played 43 ODIs, Hasaranga has only mustered 56 wickets at 30.01. He also owns an impressive economy of 4.94. Both his ODI fifers have come in the ongoing tournament. With the bat, he has accumulated 764 ODI runs at 24.65 (50s: 4).

Karunaratne slams his 10th ODI fifty

SL opener Karunaratne slammed a solid unbeaten 61-run knock. He faced 51 balls and slapped eight fours. He has raced to 992 runs in ODIs at 32.00. He registered his 10th fifty. Meanwhile, his opening partner Nissanka hit an unbeaten 37 from 39 balls. Nissanka struck five fours. He has amassed 941 runs from 28 matches at 36.19.

Sri Lanka are top of Group B

With this win, the Lankans have four points from two games and sit atop Group with a NRR of +4.220. Oman, who won their previous two games, suffered a maiden defeat. Oman's NRR is -1.049.

