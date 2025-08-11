Trump effect: Modi government eyes export boost to 50 countries
What's the story
In the wake of heavy US tariffs on Indian goods, the Indian government is working on a plan to boost exports. The strategy focuses on 50 countries, mainly in the Middle East and Africa. These nations account for almost 90% of India's export market. The Commerce Ministry is focusing on key areas: export diversification, import substitution, and enhancing export competitiveness.
Strategic approach
Detailed analysis on export enhancement plan
An official from the Commerce Ministry revealed that a detailed analysis is being conducted on these areas. The ministry is focusing on each product individually as part of this strategy. Earlier, the ministry was concentrating on 20 countries but has now expanded its focus to include 30 more in this export enhancement plan.
Trade balance
India's trade data for June
Due to global economic uncertainties, India's exports remained flat at $35.14 billion in June. Meanwhile, the trade deficit shrank to a four-month low of $18.78 billion during this period. For the April-June 2025-26 quarter, exports rose by 1.92% to $112.17 billion, while imports increased by 4.24% to $179.44 billion during this period of time.