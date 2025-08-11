Mahindra has launched a ride-hailing service for corporates in India

Alyte is serving corporate clients as part of Mahindra Logistics Mobility Enterprise Solutions. The launch of Alyte is a major step in strengthening Mahindra's B2C mobility portfolio. It offers two service categories: Prive and Select. Prive is an elite offering with premium electric vehicles for those who value comfort, sustainability, and seamless mobility.

Tech integration

Alyte Select offers an intuitive mobile app for bookings

Alyte Select offers a curated fleet of high-quality sedans and SUVs for everyday travel. The rides can be booked via the Alyte mobile app, which offers an intuitive interface for hassle-free bookings, real-time ride tracking, and secure payments. Hemant Sikka, MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd, said "With Alyte, we are building on a trusted legacy to reimagine urban and airport mobility through a premium platform that shapes the future of people mobility."