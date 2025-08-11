This Mumbai-based company has filed papers for a ₹1,400cr IPO

Mumbai-based power solutions provider, Powerica Limited, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . The company is looking to raise ₹1,400 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) . The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹700 crore and an offer-for-sale.

Offer details IPO to include a ₹490cr OFS The IPO will have a face value of ₹5 per share. It includes an offer-for-sale by Naresh Oberoi Family Trust (up to ₹490 crore) and Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust (up to ₹210 crore). The company is also reserving a portion of the offer for eligible employees, who will get a discount on shares in this category.

Fund utilization Company may conduct pre-IPO placement Powerica intends to use the proceeds from its fresh issue, worth ₹525 crore, for prepaying/repaying certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹140 crore in consultation with the book-running lead managers. If this is done, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.