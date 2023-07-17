Ellyse Perry completes 6,000 international runs, accomplishes this double: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 17, 2023 | 11:01 am 2 min read

Perry scored a match-winning 91 in the second WODI against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has accomplished yet another milestone as she has raced past 6,000 runs in Women's international cricket. The all-rounder got to the milestone during the second Women's ODI against England on Sunday (July 16). She hammered a match-winning 91 from 124 balls in the contest with the help of nine boundaries and a maximum. Here are further details.

Perry builds vital partnerships along the way

Perry came early to the crease following Phoebe Litchfield's dismissal. She started the rebuild with Beth Mooney as the duo added 61 runs together. Then, she stitched a 56-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner. Perry also added an 81-run stand alongside Annabel Sutherland to take Australia past 200. Perry was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone in the 47th over. Australia eventually finished at 282/7.

Breaking down Perry's international numbers

In 133 WODI matches, she has scored 3,518 runs at an average of 50.25 The tally includes two centuries and 30 half-centuries. She has also featured in 142 WT20I matches, scoring 1,627 runs at 31.28. Perry has eight half-centuries in the format. Perry has also played 11 Tests, scoring 876 runs at 73.00. She has scored two centuries and four half-centuries.

First Women's all-rounder to get this double

In all, Perry has played 286 matches for Australia, in which she has scored 6,021 at 44.93. With the ball, she owns 38, 162, and 123 wickets in WTests, WODIs, and WT20Is, respectively. Overall, the right-arm pacer boasts 323 wickets in Australian colors. She hence has become the first all-rounder to accomplish the double of 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in women's cricket.

How did the match pan out?

Australia lost Litchfield and Allysa Healy early on (27/2). Beth Mooney and Perry steadied the ship. Perry added crucial runs with Gardner and Sutherland. Georgia Wareham (37) played a blinder as Australia finished at 282/7. In response, England's openers added 66 runs before the hosts kept losing wickets. Natalie Sciver-Brunt (111*) played a lone hand but Australia eventually won by three runs.

