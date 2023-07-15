India trounce West Indies in the first Test: Key stats

Sports

India trounce West Indies in the first Test: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 15, 2023 | 03:11 am 6 min read

Ashwin claimed seven wickets in their second innings (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian men's cricket team humbled West Indies inside three days in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. India resumed Day 3 on 312/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli at the crease. India were 421/5 when Rohit Sharma declared. India took a 271-run lead. WI (130/10) then fell like a pack of cards with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming seven scalps.

Summary of the match

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on Day 1 with Ashwin claiming a fifer. Indian openers Jaiswal and Rohit shared a 229-run stand. Rohit perished for 103 (229/1) before Shubman Gill departed (240/2). Jaiswal and Kohli added 110 runs next before India declared. In response, WI didn't have an answer as India won by an innings and 141 runs.

WI have no answers to India's spin duo (2nd innings)

Jadeja outfoxed Tagenarine Chanderpaul (7), trapping him LBW. Carlos Brathwaite then played for the turn but Ashwin had his man edge to first slip. Jermaine Blackwood was trapped LBW next to Ashwin before Jadeja dismissed Raymond Reifer. Ashwin dismissed Alick Athanaze for 28. He packed a punch and got Alzarri Joseph, who went big. Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican followed suit.

India all over WI in the second innings

After bowling the Windies out for 150 in the first innings, India maintained their authority in the second innings as well. Rohit Sharma relied on his spinners to do the heavy lifting as usual. India used just four bowlers and the pacers delivered just eight overs. Ashwin has claimed a successive five-wicket haul with Jadeja taking two scalps.

Jaiswal falls for 171, scripts these records

Jaiswal was looking in great touch but fell short of a double-century. His 171 from 387 balls was laced with 16 fours and a six. He was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph after edging one behind the stumps. Jaiswal registered the joint-fourth-highest score on Test debut as an opener. His 171 is also the third-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut.

Fifth-highest score on Test debut away from home

Jaiswal has posted the fifth-highest score on Test debut away from home. His 171 is now the best score by an Indian batter on debut away from home. The previous record by an Indian belonged to Sourav Ganguly, who smashed a heroic 131 versus England at Lord's in 1996. Jaiswal also became the fifth-youngest to register a 150-plus score on Test debut.

Kohli slams his 29th Test half-century; surpasses 8,500 runs

Kohli resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 36 from 96 balls. He added 40 more before being dismissed in the second session. Kohli's 76 came from 182 deliveries. He had to dig in and work hard for his runs. Courtesy of his 76, Kohli has now raced to 8,559 runs at 48.89. He has smashed 29 fifties, besides also owning 28 tons.

Second fifty for Kohli since the start of 2022

Since the start of 2022, Kohli has appeared in 20 innings and is playing his 12th match. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has managed just his second fifty during this period. He also owns a ton. His runs tally reads 701 at just 36.89.

Ashwin races to 34 fifers in Tests

Ashwin finished the match with 12 wickets under his belt. He has now raced to 486 scalps in the longest format for India at 23.61. Versus West Indies, Ashwin now has 72 scalps. He has become the fourth bowler in India versus West Indies matches with 70-plus scalps. Ashwin now has 34 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, which is the most among active cricketers.

Ashwin surpasses James Anderson

Ashwin (34) and Anil Kumble (35) are the only two Indians with over 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Rangana Herath (34), and James Anderson (32) are the only other players to have taken more than 30 Test fifers. Notably, Ashwin surpassed Anderson to record the most Test fifers among active players.

Ashwin completes 700 international wickets

Ashwin has also completed 700 wickets in international cricket. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Alzarri Joseph in the first innings. The former has become the third Indian to enter the 700-wicket club across formats. Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only other Indians with this feat. Notably, Ashwin is one of only two Indians to have taken over 450 wickets in Test cricket.

Do you know?

Ashwin now has six five-wicket hauls versus West Indies. He also claimed his maiden 10-wicket match haul versus the Islanders. Ashwin's 7/71 is now his best performance against WI. In five matches on Windies soil, he has scalped 29 wickets at an impressive 18.10.

Rohit, Jaiswal register India's highest-opening partnership against West Indies

Rohit and Jaiswal slammed centuries, adding 229 runs together in the first innings. This is now India's highest-opening partnership against WI in Test cricket. They broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, who added 201 runs against WI in the 2002 Wankhede Test. Notably, these are the only two Indian batting pairs to have registered a 200-plus opening partnership against WI.

Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian with a ton on Test debut

On Day 2, Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. However, he is only the third Indian to achieve this feat while facing the West Indies. Rohit (177 in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 in 2018) are the others. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal became the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India.

Third Indian opener with a Test century on debut

On Day 2, Jaiswal became only the third Indian opener to score a century on a Test debut after Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018). Jaiswal also became the seventh Indian to have done so away from home. The last Indian with this feat was Suresh Raina, who smashed 120 in Sri Lanka in 2010.

Jaiswal has faced the third-most balls in debut innings

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal has now faced the third-most balls in a Test debut innings. 548 - Brendon Kuruppu (SL) vs NZ, Colombo CCC, 1987 447 - Mathew Sinclair (NZ) vs WI, Wellington, 1999 387 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023 384 - Andrew Hudson (SA) vs WI, Bridgetown, 1992 383 - Jacques Rudolph (SA) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003

Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 Test runs

Indian captain Rohit slammed his 10th century in Test cricket, including his second Test century overseas. During his course of a 103-run knock, Rohit reached a momentous landmark. He became the 20th Indian batter to accomplish the 3,500-run mark in the longest format. In 51 games, he has scored 3,540 runs at 45.97. Versus WI, Rohit owns 441 runs (100s: 3).

Jadeja claims five scalps in the match

Jadeja claimed figures worth 3/26 and 2/38 in this match. With his tally of five scalps, Jadeja now has 273 scalps at 23.07. Versus WI, the left-arm spinner has managed to claim 21 scalps at 20.57.

Share this timeline