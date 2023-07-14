Rohit, Jaiswal register India's highest opening partnership against West Indies

Written by Parth Dhall July 14, 2023 | 01:27 am 2 min read

Rohit and Jaiswal added 229 runs together (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A double-century partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India gain a substantial first-innings lead against the West Indies in the 1st Test at Windsor Park, Dominica. Both Rohit and Jaiswal slammed centuries, adding 229 runs together. This is now India's highest opening partnership against WI in Test cricket. The duo broke several other records too. Here are the key stats.

Rohit, Jaiswal punish WI bowlers

Jaiswal, who received his maiden Test cap, opened alongside Rohit after WI managed 150. They started cautiously as Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph bowled tight lines. However, Jaiswal and Rohit broke the shackles, having launched a counter-attack. They remained unscathed at the close of play - Rohit: 30*(65), Jaiswal: 40*(73). The duo took India to 229 before Alick Athanaze dismissed the Indian skipper.

India's highest opening partnership against WI in Tests

As mentioned, Rohit and Jaiswal stitched India's highest opening partnership against WI in Test cricket. They broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, who had a 201-run opening stand against the Caribbeans in the 2002 Wankhede Test. Notably, these are the only two Indian batting pairs to have registered a 200-plus opening partnership against WI in Tests.

Finally a century opening partnership for India

Rohit and Jaiswal have become the first Indian pair to register a century-plus partnership since KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (vs South Africa, Centurion, 2021). India had four 50-plus opening stands in 22 innings after that Test.

Second-highest partnership for India in WI (Tests)

The 229-run stand between Rohit and Jaiswal is now the second-highest for India in WI (Tests). They displaced former batters VVS Laxman and Ajay Ratra at number two. The duo shared a 217-run partnership in 2002.

Jaiswal slams ton on Test debut

Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. However, he is only the third Indian to achieve this feat while facing the West Indies. Rohit (177 in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 in 2018) are the others. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India.

Rohit slams his 10th Test century

Rohit slammed his 10th Test ton, having smashed a 221-ball 103 (10 fours, 2 sixes). He has become the 17th Indian to have slammed 10 or more centuries in the format. Notably, Rohit registered only his second Test ton away from home. His only other away century in the format came in the UK in 2021. He scored a 256-ball 127 at The Oval.

