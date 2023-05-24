Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI (Eliminator): Rohit elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2023, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match. LSG will have some edge given the similarities with their home ground, but MI have proven their mettle time and again in the playoffs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat.

A look at the Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, and Mohsin Khan. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the Eliminator on May 24 from 7:30pm IST. The pitch here is traditionally slow and will aid the spinners. 8.40 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Chasing teams have won four out of seven games at this venue. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Second successive IPL playoffs for LSG

LSG made their debut in the last IPL, but they have been among the most consistent franchises in the competition. They have qualified for the playoffs in both seasons. Despite losing their captain KL Rahul, they finished third in the standings with 17 points this season. They missed out on the top two due to their inferior NNR (+0.284) in comparison to CSK.

10th IPL playoffs for the five-time champions

MI had a tough league phase but they showed determination to take up the fourth spot in the playoffs. This is their 10th playoff entry in 16 IPL seasons. From finishing 10th last season to reaching the playoffs this time, it has been a sensational season for MI. They were hindered by injuries and poor form, but their hunger to win games was undeterred.