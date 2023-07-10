Sports

WI vs IND: Can hosts challenge formidable India at home?

WI vs IND: Can hosts challenge formidable India at home?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 10, 2023 | 09:23 am 3 min read

India have not lost to WI in Tests since 2002 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies will host India in the opener of the two-Test series, which will mark the start of both teams in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. India are certainly a better team on paper and would head into the series as favorites. However, they should not be complacent as WI have the home advantage. Here is the preview of the first Test.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Dominica's Windsor Park will host the duel, starting on July 12. The track here favors the pacers on the opening day and eases out for batting in the next two days (Average first-innings score: 246). Spinners would come into play in the final two days. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode and JioCinema app.

A look at the head-to-head record

India own 22 wins and 30 defeats in 98 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. Since the start of this century, India have won 15 of the 28 Tests against WI while losing just two. At home, WI boast 16 wins and nine defeats against India in 51 Tests.

India to try some fresh faces

India will field an inexperienced pace attack with Mohammed Siraj leading the unit. Young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad can receive their maiden Test caps. Veterans like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja have the onus to shine. WI will majorly rely on their pace attack led by Jason Holder. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will have to be among the runs.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat/ Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat. West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

A look at the key performers

At home, Holder has scored 1,679 runs at 38.15 besides scalping 92 wickets at 23.39. Brathwaite scored 994 runs at 43.21 in the last WTC cycle. Ashwin owns 60 wickets at 21.85 and 552 runs at 50.18 against WI in 11 Tests. His fellow all-rounder Jadeja scalped 47 wickets at 23.68 besides scoring 721 runs at 36.04 in the last WTC cycle.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Joshua Da Silva, Kraigg Brathwaite, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Jason Holder, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Joshua Da Silva, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder (VC), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Poll Which team will come on top?

Share this timeline