WTC Final, Shubman Gill Dismissal: Decoding the complete scenario

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 11, 2023, 09:27 am 3 min read

Gill was dismissed for 18 in India's second innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and India witnessed a major controversy on Day 4. The third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, adjudged Shubman Gill out though many reckon that Cameron Green's catch at the gully was far from clean. Even the Indian batter was exasperated after the dismissal. Here we decode the entire scenario of the saga.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing summit clash is currently inclined toward Australia as India have been given a target of 444. The latter team's hopes were dented further when Gill was given out in the eighth over. He made 18 off 19 balls (2 fours). His controversial dismissal brought Kettleborough under the scanner as many reckon that the TV umpire made the wrong call.

Here is the video!

Decoding the dismissal (1/2)

It was a good-length delivery from pacer Scott Boland which found a thick edge of Gill's blade. The ball went flying to the gully where Green took the controversial catch with one hand. After a brief discussion between the on-field umpires, the decision was referred to the TV official. Kettleborough took his time to verify the legality of the catch.

Decoding the dismissal (2/2)

It was always going to be a close call as the ball was dying on its way to the cordon. The question was whether Green's fingers were underneath the ball or the red cherry had touched the turf on its way. While a major section of fans and experts reckoned it was the latter, Kettleborough landed the decision in Australia's favor.

No 'soft signal' in WTC final

Notably, the 'soft signal' rule has been abolished which used to play a major part in such close calls. Hence, the on-field umpires did not give any inputs officially and the decision was solely in Kettleborough's hands.

Rohit Sharma was in disbelief

The decision left Rohit Sharma, Gill's batting partner at that time, in disbelief as the Indian skipper seemingly mouthed an audible "No" as the "Out" flashed on the big screen at The Oval. A frustrated Gill went back to the pavilion as India after a fine start lost their first wicket at 41/1. Several prominent cricket stars called out the decision on social media.

Gill's reaction after the dismissal

Needless to mention, Gill was infuriated with his dismissal as following the end of the day's play, he dropped a bombshell on social media. The young batter took a dig at the official and shared a screenshot of Green taking the controversial catch. As per the screenshots, it looks evident that the Aussie all-rounder had grounded the ball before completing the catch.

Shubman Gill takes a dig at the TV umpire

What did Alex Carey say?

Following the end of the day's play, Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey was asked to present his views on the dismissal. "Looked good to me (on the Green catch), we were happy, and the right decision was made," he told the broadcasters.

Australia in the driver's seat

Rohit (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) also threw away their starts following Gill's dismissal. However, the iconic pair of Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) bailed the team out of trouble as India were 164/3 at the stumps. The duo will be required to continue the good work as India need 280 runs on the final day with seven wickets in hand.

