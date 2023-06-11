Sports

Pep Guardiola scripts history with two European trebles: Key stats

Pep Guardiola scripts history with two European trebles: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2023, 03:12 am 3 min read

Guardiola has become the first manager in European football history to complete the treble twice

Pep Guardiola etched his name in the history books as Manchester City eked out a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season final in Istanbul. Guardiola has become the first manager in European football history to complete the treble twice. He helped City win the Premier League, FA Cup, and now the Champions League this season. Here's more.

Guardiola claims these unique records

As mentioned, Guardiola became the first manager in European football history to complete the treble on two occasions. His first treble win came with FC Barcelona in 2008-09, when they won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Meanwhile, Guardiola is now the second manager in English club football to win a historic treble after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Guardiola wins his third UCL honor

Guardiola has won his third Champions League honor. He lifted the trophy twice earlier with Barcelona (2008-09 and 2010-11). Guardiola played his fourth Champions League final (twice with City). By winning his third European Cup/Champions League honor, Guardiola equaled Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) and Bob Paisley (Liverpool). Carlo Ancelotti is the record holder with four honors.

City claim the treble; join an elite English group

City emulated Manchester United's triple trophy haul in 1999 as they became only the second English club to achieve the feat. Manchester City have become just the sixth English side to win the European Cup/Champions League after Liverpool (6), Manchester United (3), Chelsea (2), Nottingham Forest (2), and Aston Villa (1).

Managers with one European treble win

Guardiola has steered clear of eight managers with one European treble win. Jock Stein chieved the feat with Celtic in the 1966-67 season, Stefan Kovacs of Ajax (1971-72), Guus Hiddink with PSV (1987-88), Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United (1998-99), Jose Mourinho with Inter (2009-10), Jupp Heynckes of Bayern Munich (2012-13), Luis Enrique of Barcelona (2014-15), and Hansi Flick of Bayern Munich (2019-20).

Guardiola adds a new silverware to his City trophy haul

Earlier, Guardiola guided City to a third successive Premier League crown - and the fifth title in six years. City secured their seventh FA Cup crown and a second under Guardiola. And tonight's UCL triumph over Inter saw City complete the treble. Guardiola has won his 14th trophy (including two Community Shields) as Man City manager since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola enjoyed success at Barcelona and Bayern

Guardiola won 14 trophies with Barcelona, including three La Liga honors, three Spanish Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups. With Bayern Munich, he won seven honors across three seasons. He won three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline