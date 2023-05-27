Sports

Presenting the Bundesliga 2022-23 season in numbers as Bayern win

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2023, 10:23 pm 3 min read

Bayern, who sealed their 11th straight Bundesliga honor, were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 33rd time

The Bundesliga 2022-23 season came to a dramatic end on Saturday with the league title being decided right at the death in a topsy-turvy matchday 34. Bayern Munich claimed their 11th successive Bundesliga crown, getting over the line on goal difference. Borussia Dortmund failed to win the title after drawing 2-2 versus Mainz. Meanwhile, Schalke and Hertha Berlin were relegated.Here are the stats.

33rd Bundesliga crown for Bayern; Tuchel scripts history

Bayern, who sealed their 11th straight Bundesliga honor, were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 33rd time. As per Opta, Thomas Tuchel is only the second coach in Bundesliga history to take over a team in the second half of a season and become the German champion. The only previous case came in 1993-94, also with Bayern when Franz Beckenbauer took over from Erich Ribbeck.

Jamal Musiala ends as the standout player for Bayern

Kingsley Coman scored Bayern's first goal against FC Koln before Jamal Musiala netted the winner in the 89th minute. As per Squawka, Musiala finished with the most duels won in Bundesliga (166) for Bayern. He clocked the most touches in the opposition box (165). He had the most goal involvements (22), besides claiming the most assists (10). He also scored the second-most goals (12).

12 successive league honors for Coman

Coman has now won 12 successive league honors in his career. He won two league titles with Paris Saint-Germain in France (2012-13 and 2013-14). He then claimed two successive honors with Juventus (2014-15 and 2015-16) and has now won eight titles with Bayern.

Here are the top four teams

Bayern overcame FC Koln on matchday 34 to finish first, having collected 71 points (W21, D8, L5). Dortmund finished with 71 points as well but had an inferior goal difference (+39) compared to Bayern's (+54). RB Leipzig claimed the third spot with 66 points from 34 games. Meanwhile, Union Berling finished fourth with 62 points.

Dortmund found wanting despite ending on a high

Since losing against Bayern on April 1, Dortmund finished the Bundesliga season unbeaten in eight successive matches (W5 D3). Before their defeat against Bayern, the Black and Yellow were unbeaten in 11 successive Bundesliga games. Dortmund lost just one of their last 20 league games.

Hertha and Schalke bite the dust

Hertha finished last in the 18-team league, picking up just seven wins (D8 L19). Hertha clocked a dismal 29 points. Meanwhile, Schalke failed to stay in the Bundesliga, finishing with 31 points. A win on the final day would have helped them remain safe.

Here are the top scorers in Bundesliga 2022-23

Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku ended as the joint-top scorers in Bundesliga 2022-23, having smashed 16 goals each. However, Füllkrug managed five assists to Nkunku's four. Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Vincenzo Grifo of SC Freiburg scored 15 goals each. For champions Bayern, Serge Gnabry scored 14 goals. Meanwhile, Musiala managed 12.

Raphael Guerreiro finishes with 12 assists

Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro clocked the most assists this season (12). Kolo Muani finished with 11 assists. He had the best goal involvements with 26 (G15 A11). Musiala managed 10 assists to finish with 22 goal involvements.