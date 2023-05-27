Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Breaking down CSK's meetings against GT

After almost two months of grueling action and fight between 10 teams, the finalists of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season are here. Defending champions, Gujarat Titans will take on the most consistent team in Chennai Super Kings. This is the second successive final for GT, whereas this is the record 10th final for CSK. Here's what happened when they met earlier.

A look at the H2H record

GT made their IPL debut last season but they have been a solid unit, making two consecutive finals. They hold the upper hand against the four-time champions, CSK. In four IPL meetings, GT have won thrice, while CSK won the Qualifier 1 to reach the finals. CSK successfully defended 172 as they bowled according to the conditions and bundled GT out for 157.

David Miller's heroics saw GT win in their maiden meeting

GT won their first-ever encounter with CSK in the IPL courtesy of David Miller's swashbuckling knock of 94* from 51 deliveries. CSK batted first and amassed 169/5 courtesy of a stellar 73-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad. In response, GT chased it down in the penultimate ball of their innings. Apart from Miller, Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 to help them cross the line.

GT did a double over CSK in IPL 2022

GT won their second match against CSK in a low-scoring affair. Once again, they were victorious chasing 134. Although GT won by five wickets, CSK bowlers made sure that they took it to the last over. Batting first, Gaikwad once again stepped up and smashed a fifty but none of the other batters delivered. In response, Wriddhiman Saha slammed a match-winning 57-ball 67.

GT started on a high against CSK in 2023

The curtain raiser of IPL 2023 saw these two teams face each other. The match ended again in GT's favor despite CSK's best efforts. The Yellow Army batted first and posted 178/7 on the back of Gaikwad's 92. While Rashid Khan finished with 2/26. However, GT chased it down with four balls left and won by five wickets. Shubman Gill scored a match-winning fifty.

CSK got the better of GT in Qualifier 1

After losing three back-to-back encounters against GT, CSK won the most crucial clash. They defeated them by 15 runs and made their way to the final. Gaikwad once again smashed a fifty and helped CSK post 172/7. The bowlers stepped up during the chase as Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, and Maheesh Theekshana scalped two wickets each and bundled out GT for 157.

Gaikwad is CSK's main weapon versus GT

Gaikwad has hammered 278 runs versus GT in the IPL. He averages 69.50 against Hardik Pandya's side. Gaikwad has slammed four successive fifties against Gujarat across four games, striking at 145.54.