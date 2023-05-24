Sports

IPL 2023: MI knock out LSG to reach Qualifier 2

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2023, 11:22 pm 3 min read

Mumbai Indians won by 81 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended 182/8, with Akash Madhwal taking a fifer. The innings saw three run-outs. Earlier, Cameron Green (41) paved the way for MI. While LSG have been knocked out, MI will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

How did the match pan out?

MI skipper Rohit won the toss and elected to bat. Ishan Kishan started emphatically, but both he and Rohit departed soon. Green counter-attacked as MI were 62/2 after six overs. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera contributed as MI reached 182/8. Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets. Marcus Stoinis was the lone warrior for LSG, who managed just 101. Akash Madhwal disarrayed LSG's batting.

A balanced spell from Naveen

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who has been receiving backlash for his altercation with Virat Kohli, was brilliant with the ball tonight. He got rid of MI skipper Rohit in the fourth over. The right-arm seamer also helped the Super Giants bounce back in the middle overs, removing both Suryakumar and Green. Naveen finished with figures worth 4/38 in four overs.

His best figures in IPL

Naveen has recorded his career-best bowling figures in the IPL. The right-arm seamer now has 11 wickets from eight matches at an average of 19.89 in IPL 2023. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.82.

Yash Thakur takes three

Like Naveen, Indian pacer Yash Thakur impressed with his spell. He took three wickets for 34 runs in four overs. Thakur dismissed Ishan at the start before getting rid of Tim David and Nehal Wadhera. Thakur has raced to 13 wickets from nine matches at an average of 22.23 in the ongoing season. His best bowling figures were 4/37.

Sixth batter with 2,000 IPL runs for MI

Ishan couldn't capitalize upon his start and managed 15 off 12 balls (3 fours). However, he unlocked a significant achievement in the IPL. Ishan has now become the sixth batter for MI to score 2,000-plus runs in the tournament after Rohit (5,033), Kieron Pollard (3,412), Suryakumar Yadav (2,580), Ambati Rayudu (2,416), and Sachin Tendulkar (2,334).

Third MI batter with 400 runs in IPL 2023

Green, MI's centurion of their last league stage match, carried his form to Chennai. He smashed a 23-ball 41, a knock laced with 6 fours and a solitary six. As a result, Green became the third MI batter to complete 400 runs in IPL 2023. The Australian all-rounder now has 422 runs from 15 matches at an average of 52.75 in the season.

Akash's spell disarrays LSG

Right-arm seamer Akash scalped four wickets to put MI on top. He dismissed Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan to complete his maiden five-wicket haul of the IPL. The MI pacer conceded just five runs in 3.3 overs. It was Akash's seventh appearance in the cash-rich league. He now has 12 wickets at 15.00 in IPL 2023.

Four-plus wickets in consecutive matches

Akash took his only other IPL four-fer in MI's previous match (against SRH). He has become just the sixth player to take four-plus wickets in consecutive matches after Shadab Jakati (2009), Munaf Patel (2012), Andrew Tye (2018), Kagiso Rabada (2022), and Yuzvendra Chahal (2023).