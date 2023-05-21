Sports

IPL 2023: Cameron Green slams his maiden T20 century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2023, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Cameron Green slammed his maiden hundred in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green clobbered his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Green smashed an unbeaten 100 from 47 balls to help MI overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede on Sunday. Green also brought up his maiden century in the 20-over format. He was part of two match-winning stands to help MI remain alive in IPL 2023.

A brilliant hand from Green

Green was promoted back to three once again and he made full use of this opportunity. He came to the crease after MI lost Ishan Kishan in the third over. The Aussie youngster added 128 runs with Rohit Sharma and took MI beyond the 140-run mark. He brought up his fifty in 20 deliveries. Green then added another fifty-plus stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

Second fifty-plus score against SRH

Green in his debut IPL season has shown that he enjoys playing against SRH. He has slammed two fifty-plus scores against them in as many matches this season. He smoked a 40-ball 64* against SRH in the previous match and now he clobbered 100*.

Sixth MI batter to smash an IPL ton

Green became the second MI batter in IPL 2023 to smash a ton. Suryakumar had smashed 103* against Titans at the Wankhede. As per ESPNcricinfo, Green is the sixth MI batter to smash a ton in the IPL after Sanath Jayasuriya (2008), Sachin Tendulkar (2011), Rohit Sharma (2012), L Simmons (2014), and Suryakumar (2023).

A look at Green's numbers

Green now has 381 runs from 14 IPL games at 54.43. He has one ton and two fifties. In the shortest format, Green has raced to 626 runs. He has one century and four fifties.