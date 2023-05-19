Sports

IPL 2023: RR pacer Navdeep Saini claims 3/40 versus PBKS

Overall, the right-arm pacer has claimed 23 scalps from 32 IPL games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals pacer Navdeep Saini claimed figures worth 3/40 in match number 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday in Dharamsala. He attained the three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings. Saini's brace had reduced PBKS to 50/4 before he came in and broke a 64-run stand between Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran. PBKS managed 187/5 in the end. Here's more.

A crucial three-fer for Saini

Saini claimed Atharva Taide's scalp in the fourth over. Taide departed after looking to be aggressive. A short ball by Saini saw the player looking to clear mid-wicket as he miscued it straight to Devdutt Padikkal. Liam Livingstone was Saini's next victim as he swung the bat blindly against a ball shaping in. Saini then struck in a crucial phase to dismiss Jitesh.

Maiden three-fer for Saini in the IPL

Saini appeared in just his second match for RR this season. He now has three scalps at 24.67. In IPL 2022, he claimed three wickets from just two games. Overall, the right-arm pacer has claimed 23 scalps from 32 IPL games at 42.35. He managed to take his maiden three-fer in the cash-rich league. In the 20-over format, Saini has 69 scalps.