IPL 2023: PBKS post 187/5 against RR in Dharamsala

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2023, 09:19 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings posted 187/5 versus Rajasthan Royals in match number 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday in Dharamsala. Jitesh Sharma played a good knock of 44 and shared a 64-run stand alongside Sam Curran. PBKS were 50/4 after 6.3 overs. For the Royals, Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers. Curran (49*) and Shahrukh Khan (41*) helped PBKS.

Summary of the powerplay overs

PBKS managed 48/3 in the powerplay. As per Cricbuzz, PBKS now have lost the joint-most wickets at this stage alongside KKR (28). Trent Boult dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the first over to register 50 wickets in the powerplay. PBKS responded well in the next two overs, amassing 28 runs. Saini dismissed Atharva Taide in the fourth over before Adam Zampa got Shikhar Dhawan.

Summary of the middle overs

In the seventh over, Saini got the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Liam Livingstone. PBKS were in a spot of bother as RR kept it tight. In the 10th over, Jitesh showcased his prowess by hammering Sandeep Sharma. In the 14th over, he smacked Saini for two fours and a six before being out. Yuzvendra Chahal ended strongly as PBKS were 117/2 after 15 overs.

PBKS shine in the final five overs

PBKS scored eight runs in the 16th over bowled by Sandeep. Zampa also gave away eight runs in the 17th over as he finished with figures worth 1/26. Saini conceded eight in the 18th before PBKS maximized, spoiling Chahal's figures. Chahal, who conceded 12 from his first three overs, conceded 28 in his final over.

Curran and Shahrukh fare well for Punjab

PBKS were 114/5 at one stage before the duo of Curran and Shahrukh Khan lit up Dharamsala. After a decent three overs at the death, They nullified Chahal, smashing three sixes and two fours. their 50-plus stand helped PBKS go past 180.