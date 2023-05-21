Sports

IPL 2023: MI beat SRH, keep their playoff hopes alive

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2023

Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma played superb knocks to help MI win (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians chased down a target of 201 in their final league game in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at the Wankhede. SRH rode on fifties from openers Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal to post 200/5 in 20 overs. In response, Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma played superb knocks to help MI win.

How did the match pan out?

SRH openers added a solid century-plus stand to lay the foundation for a big score but MI hit back at the death. SRH lost wickets and scored just 43 in the final five overs to manage 200/5. MI speedster Akash Madhwal claimed 4/37. In response, Rohit (56) and Green added a 128-run stand for the second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav played a fine cameo.

Mayank Agarwal registers his 13th IPL fifty

Mayank finally found his feet in IPL 2023 with a stellar 46-ball 83. His knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. This was Mayank's 13th fifty as he now has 2,596 runs in 123 appearances at an average of 23.18. Along with his 13 fifties, he has also smoked a ton. In IPL 2023, he could only compile 269 runs at 29.89.

Vivrant becomes the third-youngest SRH batter to slam a fifty

Vivrant slammed his maiden fifty in the IPL. As per Cricbuzz, he has become the third-youngest SRH batter to slam an IPL fifty. His knock was laced with nine fours and two maximums. Youngest batters to score fifty for SRH: 19y, 307 days - Priyam Garg 21y, 217 days - Abhishek Sharma 23y, 203 days - Vivrant Sharma 24y, 51 days - Harry Brook

Highest score by an Indian on IPL debut

Vivrant made a mark in his first batting performance in the competition. His 47-ball 69 is the highest score by an Indian on their debut IPL innings. He broke RR's Swapnil Asnodkar's long-standing record of 60 against KKR back in IPL 2008.

Second-highest partnership for SRH against MI

Vivrant and Mayank's 140-run stand is now the second-highest partnership for SRH against MI in the IPL. They are only behind Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner's 151*-run partnership in 2020. While KL Rahul and Warner's 111-run stand is the only other 100-plus partnership for SRH against MI back in 2014. Warner is involved in two of the top three partnerships for SRH versus MI.

Highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023

Vivrant and Agarwal's 140-run stand is now the highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023. This stand surpassed Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma's 51-run partnership against RR in Jaipur. This was also the first time SRH didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay this season.

Rohit Sharma completes 5,000 IPL runs for MI

Rohit has completed the 5,000-run mark for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He became the first to do so and the second overall for any franchise after Virat Kohli (RCB). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has 5,022 runs at 29.54. He slammed his 34th fifty for MI, besides owning a ton. Overall in the cash-rich league, Rohit owns 6,192 runs at 29.76 (50s: 42).

Rohit surpasses 2,000 IPL runs at the Wankhede

Rohit has now gone past 2,000 runs at the Wankhede in IPL. He has amassed 2,020 runs at 33.11. He registered his 15th fifty here, striking at 133.95. Meanwhile, Rohit now owns 409 runs versus SRH in the IPL at 22.72 (50s: 2).

Green slams his maiden hundred

Green smashed his maiden IPL hundred. He hammered eight fours and eight sixes, bringing up his century off 47 balls. Green also smashed his maiden ton in the 20-over format.

MI's win sees RR get eliminated

MI have raced to 16 points from 14 games, eliminating Rajasthan Royals from the IPL. RR needed MI to lose this match. MI will now follow the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat closely. If RCB win, they will qualify for the playoffs.