MI vs SRH: Mayank Agarwal registers his 13th IPL fifty

May 21, 2023

This was Mayank Agarwal's first fifty in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mayank Agarwal finally found his feet in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a stellar fifty against MI. This was Mayank's first fifty of this season and his 46-ball 83 saw SRH post 200/5 in the last league game. His knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. Notably, he stitched a 140-run historic opening stand along with Vivrant Sharma.

A welcome knock from Mayank

Mayank struggled massively this season but he showed his mettle in the final game. However, with Vivrant taking charge, Mayank got time to set himself up. Once he was set, he started playing his strokes. The experienced batter soon started dominating the bowlers. He handled MI's spinners well. He was dismissed by Akash Madhwal in the 17th over.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

This was Mayank's 13th IPL fifty and he has raced to 2,596 runs in 123 appearances at an average of 23.18. Along with his 13 fifties, he has also smoked a ton. In IPL 2023, he could only compile 269 runs in 10 innings at 29.89. He struck six maximums this season, four of them came against MI in the last game.

Mayank's record against MI

Mayank hasn't set the stage on fire in recent IPL editions. But his numbers against MI still look very decent. As per Cricbuzz, Mayank's numbers vs MI since 2022: three innings, 183 runs at 61 at a strike rate of 158.78. (50s:2) His stats versus other teams since 2022: 19 innings, 283 runs at 14.89 at a strike rate of 112.75. Highest score: 49.

Highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023

Vivrant and Agarwal's 140-run stand is now the highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023. This stand surpassed Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma's 51-run partnership against RR in Jaipur. This was also the first time SRH didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay this season.