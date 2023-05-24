Sports

Ishan Kishan completes 2,000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians: Stats

Kishan is the sixth batter to score 2,000-plus runs for MI (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan has completed 2,000 runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kishan achieved the mark when he completed his 10th run versus Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI had earlier finished fourth with 16 points in the league stage to qualify for the playoffs.

Sixth batter to complete 2,000 runs for MI

Coming into the match, Kishan had amassed 1,990 runs for MI at an average of 31.58, slamming 14 fifties with the best score of 99. Kishan has now become the sixth batter for MI to score 2,000-plus runs after Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard (3,412), Suryakumar Yadav (2,547), Ambati Rayudu (2,416), and Sachin Tendulkar (2,334).

Kishan's performance in the IPL and 2023 season

Overall in the IPL, Kishan has gone past 2,320 runs at an average over 29 and s strike rate over 134. He has so far slammed 15 fifties. In the IPL 2023 season, Kishan came into this tie with 439 runs at 31.35 (50s: 3).