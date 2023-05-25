Sports

Decoding best bowling spells for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 25, 2023

Akash Madhwal's brilliance powered MI to IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

The Mumbai Indians scouting team has unearthed yet another gem in the form of Akash Madhwal. While the pacer impressed throughout the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), his best was unleashed versus Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. The pacer returned with 5/5 in 3.3 overs as MI claimed a massive 81-run triumph. Here we decode the best spells for MI in IPL.

Sixth MI bowler with a five-for

Madhwal's five-for was the sixth by an MI bowler in IPL. He joined the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, and Munaf Patel in the elite list. However, none of the aforementioned bowlers conceded less than 10 runs in their spell. Notably, Madhwal's figures are the best by an uncapped bowler and also the best in IPL playoffs.

A brilliant spell from Akash

MI comfortably defended 182 as Madhwal was on a roll. He dismissed Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan to complete his maiden five-wicket haul of the IPL. The MI pacer conceded just five runs in 3.3 overs. Akash, who took a four-wicket haul in MI's previous encounter, now has 13 wickets at 12.84 in IPL 2023.

Joseph's six-fer versus SRH in IPL 2019

Joseph, on his IPL debut in 2019, claimed a six-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He ripped apart the SRH batting line-up as Mumbai Indians registered a 40-run win. The speedster returned with 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs, the best figures in IPL to date. He became only the third bowler after Sohail Tanvir (6/14) and Adam Zampa (6/19) to claim an IPL six-fer.

When Bumrah stunned KKR

Jasprit Bumrah was at his best when Kolkata Knight Riders met MI last year. While most of the MI bowlers went for plenty, Bumrah returned with 5/10 in his quota of four overs. These are the best figures against KKR to date. His efforts, however, went in vain as MI lost by 52 runs, failing to chase down 166.

Malinga's heroics versus Delhi Capitals

MI started off their IPL 2011 campaign in style, claiming a thumping eight-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Malinga was pivotal to their victory as he returned with 5/13 in 3.4 overs. His efforts meant DD could only manage 95 while batting first. Notably, Malinga's tally of 170 IPL wickets is still the most by an MI bowler to date.

Bumrah's heroics in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1

Bumrah finds himself on the list again, having bowled a scintillating spell versus Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. He breathed fire with the white cherry and returned with 4/14 in four overs. His efforts meant DC could only manage 143/8 while chasing 201. Notably, these are the third-best bowling figures in IPL playoffs to date.