Arsenal keep their hopes alive in Premier League title race

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2023, 11:50 pm 2 min read

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 to keep their title hopes alive in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Martin Odegaard handed the Gunners a vital 1-0 lead in the first half. Fabian Schar's 71st-minute own goal killed Newcastle United's hopes. With Manchester United up against West Ham tonight, the Magpies could drop down to fourth. Here are the key stats.

Arsenal are a point below leaders Man City

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Manchester City took a four-point lead over the Gunners after 34 games each. Arsenal have now reduced the deficit to one point, having played a match more. Arsenal have 81 points from 35 games (W25 D6 L4). City have 82 points from 34 games and face Everton next Sunday. Mikel Arteta's men have improved their goal difference to +44.

Odegaard scores his 15th PL goal this season

Odegaard scored his 15th Premier League goal this season. He also has seven assists. As per Opta, Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli's 15-plus PL goals for Arsenal is the very first time the Gunners have seen two players clock this number in a single campaign. Odegaard has now raced to 23 Premier League goals.

Another own goal sees Arsenal benefit

As per Opta, Arsenal have benefitted from four own goals in the Premier League this season. It's the joint-most of any side along with Brighton and Liverpool. All four of these own goals have been scored in away matches.

Jorginho has a solid game for Arsenal

Jorginho, who made an assist for Odegaard, had a solid game. As per Opta, he covered 11.1 km (distance), made 70 touches, and clocked 70 passes, including 53 successful passes, besides making 44 final third Passes. He won possession 14 times.

How did the match pan out?

Jacob Murphy hit the post to hand Newcastle a fast start. He also saw a penalty get overturned by VAR. Arsenal responded with Odegaard who beat Nick Pope from 25 yards after 14 minutes. Pope made saves from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Odegaard. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale also produced vital stops with Alexander Isak heading against the post. Schar's own goal sealed matters.