Bayern Munich seal their 11th successive Bundesliga title: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2023, 09:16 pm 2 min read

Bayern Munich sealed their 11th successive Bundesliga honor after overcoming FC Koln

Bayern Munich sealed their 11th successive Bundesliga honor after overcoming FC Koln 2-1 on the final matchday in the 2022-23 season. Bayern came to the match placed second behind Borussia Dortmund. Bayern toppled them and were leading the race until the 80th minute. However, an equalizing goal in the 81st minute saw Bayern drop down to second. Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute goal saw Bayern win.

FC Koln fail once again versus Bayern

As per Opta, FC Koln have lost each of their last nine Bundesliga home against Bayern before this game. Meanwhile, FC Koln ended the campaign with two defeats in their last nine Bundesliga games this season.

Bayern finish with 71 points in Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern finished with 71 points in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season, having claimed 21 wins, 8 draws, and five losses. Bayern scored the most goals this season (92), besides shipping in 38. The Bavarians ended the season with four wins and two defeats from their last six Bundesliga games. Meanwhile, FC Koln ended the season 11th, finishing with 43 points from 34 games.

How did the match pan out?

Leroy Sane provided a delightful ball for Kingsley Coman on the left as he cut inside and provided a stunning finish. Thomas Muller saw his header crash the post as Bayern kept the pressure. Sane then saw a goal get ruled out by VAR. In the second half, FC Koln picked up the pace before Dejan Ljubicic scored a penalty. However, Musiala helped Bayern.

A dramatic final day on offer

Bayern knew they had to win and a superb start saw Bayern go ahead as Dortmund went 2-0 down within 20 minutes against Mainz. Dortmund pulled a goal back in the 69th minute. In the 81st minute, Dortmund were back on top as Koln equalized versus Bayern. However, Musiala's goal saw Bayern move back atop. Niklas Sule's 96th-minute goal wasn't enough for Dortmund.

Bayern win the Bundesliga honor on goal difference

Bayern and Dortmund finished on 71 points each. However, Bayern had a superior goal difference of +54 compared to Dortmund's +39. Full-time results on matchday 34: FC Koln 1-2 Bayern and Dortmund 2-2 Mainz.

32 league honors for Bayern; Tuchel claims maiden Bundesliga crown

Bayern won their 32nd Bundesliga honor and an 11th in succession. Bayern have won consecutive league honors from the 2012-13 season onward. Thomas Tuchel won his maiden Bundesliga honor as manager. Tuchel has now won 11 managerial honors across Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and now Bayern.

