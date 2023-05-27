Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Rashid, Shami, and Mohit's season in numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 27, 2023

Shami with 28 wickets leads the 'Purple Cap' race in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans have been the most balanced team on paper in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they have replicated that quality on the field as well. While Shubman Gill has stolen the limelight with the bat, the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma have also proven their worth with the ball. Here's more.

79 wickets among the GT trio

Rashid, Shami, and Mohit have claimed 79 wickets between them this season. While Shami seams the new ball and strikes early, Rashid puts the breaks in the middle overs and lastly, Mohit uses his variations to outfox the batters at the death. Gujarat have bossed the wickets column among bowlers as these three occupy the top three spots.

GT set to script a unique IPL record

This is the third time in IPL that two bowlers from the same team have topped the wickets tally. It happened in 2008 when Sohail Tanvir (22) and Shane Warne (19) finished in the top two. Lasith Malinga (28) and Munaf Patel for MI repeated the feat in 2011. But for the first time, all three top wicket-takers are from the same team.

Shami has snapped the most powerplay wickets in IPL 2023

Shami has been excellent with the new ball in the powerplay this season. He has managed 17 wickets within the field restrictions, the highest by any bowler in this phase. Shami owns an impressive economy of 7.35 in this phase, besides averaging 18.17. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has clocked 148 dot balls in the first six overs.

Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker in the middle overs

Wrist-spinner Rashid has claimed 15 wickets in the middle overs (7-15) in IPL 2023. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in this phase. Only the likes of Piyush Chawla (20) and Ravindra Jadeja (19) have found more success. Rashid has conceded 296 runs from 240 balls at an economy rate of 7.40. However, he averages 19.73 with the ball in this phase.

Mohit is the second-highest wicket-taker in the death overs

Mohit has done exceptionally well in the death overs, using his variations to perfection. He has managed 14 wickets in the death overs (16-20) in IPL 2023. Only CSK's Matheesha Pathirana (16) has picked up more wickets in this phase. Mohit averages 12.00 in the death overs, conceding at 8.76. He has bowled 36 dot balls in this phase.

Mohit scripted this unique record in the IPL

Mohit registered his maiden IPL fifer against MI in Qualifier 2. He finished with 5/10 on the night. Here are the least runs conceded during an IPL fifer: Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR, 2009 Akash Madhwal (MI) 5/5 vs LSG, 2023 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 5/10 vs KKR, 2022 Mohit Sharma (GT) 5/10 vs MI, 2023 Ishant Sharma (DCH) 5/12 vs KTK, 2011

Second fastest five-wicket haul in the IPL history

Mohit completed his five-wicket haul against MI in only 2.2 overs, which is the second faster fifer in the competition's history. Only KKR's Russell has completed a fifer in only two overs (2021). Interestingly, his fifer also came against MI as he finished with 5/15.

Rashid scalped the only hat-trick of IPL 2023

Rashid scalped his first-ever IPL hat-trick this season against KKR. This was also the only hat-trick of the ongoing IPL season. He dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur to complete his hat-trick. He owns the most hat-tricks in T20 cricket with one each in T20I, CPL, BBL and now in IPL. He became the fourth bowler to scalp a hat-trick against KKR.

Second-best powerplay bowling figures in the IPL

Shami has been exceptional in the powerplay throughout the season. But his 4/7 in the powerplay against DC was the second-best bowling powerplay figures in the IPL. Ishant's 5/12 vs KTK in 2011 tops the list. While Dhawal Kulkarni's 4/8 vs RCB in 2016 and Ajit Chandila's 4/9 trails Shami's figures. He has bowled 188 dot balls this season, the most by any bowler.

Most powerplay wickets in an IPL season

Shami's tally of 17 powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the highest in the competition's history. Before this, MI's Trent Boult and Mitchell Johnson have scalped 16 wickets each in 2020 and 2013 respectively. Mohit (CSK) snapped 15 wickets in this phase in 2013, whereas Deepak Chahar (also CSK) picked 15 powerplay wickets in 2019. Shami's economy (7.35) is the worst among these bowlers.

GT bowling trio's numbers in IPL 2023

Shami leads the 'Purple Cap' race with 28 wickets in 16 matches this season at an economy of 7.95. He has registered two 4-fers this season. Meanwhile, Rashid is second with 27 wickets and owns an economy of 7.93. He bagged the only hat-trick of the season. Lastly, Mohit has scalped 24 wickets in 13 matches and has claimed his maiden IPL fifer.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Rashid has scalped 139 wickets in 108 IPL appearances. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20s with 555 wickets. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo's tally (615). Shami has picked up 127 wickets in 109 appearances. Overall, he has scalped 46 powerplay wickets in the IPL. Mohit has snapped 116 wickets in 99 IPL appearances. This is his best season in terms of wickets.

Did you know?

Before this season, Shami featured in 93 IPL matches and had zero four-wicket hauls. He had already scalped 99 wickets but never picked a four-wicket haul in the competition. Both his four-wicket hauls have come in IPL 2023 against DC and SRH.