Sports

Manchester City claim a historic treble with Champions League win

Manchester City claim a historic treble with Champions League win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2023, 02:35 am 3 min read

Manchester City's dream of a historic treble came to fruition as they beat Inter to win the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season title

Manchester City's dream of a historic treble came to fruition as they beat Inter to win the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season title. Rodri's second-half goal handed City a 1-0 win in Istanbul in what was a cagey affair. City, who won the Premier League and FA Cup titles, concluded the season with Europe's biggest club competition win. Here are the stats.

City join United; Guardiola scripts history

City emulated Manchester United's triple trophy haul in 1999 as they became only the second English club to achieve the feat. Pep Guardiola is now the second manager in English club football to win a historic treble after Sir Alex Ferguson. Meanwhile, Guardiola has become the first manager in European football history to complete the treble on two occasions (also with Barcelona).

Man City join these English clubs

Manchester City have become just the sixth English side to win the European Cup/Champions League after Liverpool (6), Manchester United (3), Chelsea (2), Nottingham Forest (2), and Aston Villa (1). City are also just the fourth English team to win the Champions League after Manchester United (1999 and 2008), Liverpool (2005 and 2019), and Chelsea (2012 and 2021).

City beat Inter 1-0

Inter were the better side in the first half as they pressed City and showed a lot of intensity and character. However, it was City who went close with Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland. In the second half, the match continued in the same manner before Rodri scored a screamer. Inter almost equalized before Romelu Lukaku missed a sitter to get his side level.

City score a whopping 32 goals in UCL 2022-23

City were enjoyable to watch, providing the best football on the pitch. Notably, Guardiola's side managed to score a whopping 32 goals. City conceded just five goals, never shipping in more than one in a game. Haaland scored the most goals in the UCL 2022-23 season (12). In terms of assists, Kevin De Bruyne has managed six (G2).

Key numbers for match-winner Rodri

As per Squawka, Rodri became the first central midfielder to score in a Champions League final since Casemiro against Juventus in 2017. He is also the first Manchester City player in the club's history to score in a European Cup final. Rodri scored his fourth goal for City this season, including two in the Champions League. He also clocked seven assists.

How did Man City fare in the group stage?

Manchester City enjoyed a solid group stage, finishing atop Group G with four wins and two losses. City were placed alongside Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen in Group G. City finished with 14 points and were above Dortmund, who ended with nine points. Results: Sevilla 0-4 City, City 2-1 Dortmund, City 5-0 Copenhagen, Copenhagen 0-0 City, Dortmund 0-0 City, City 3-1 Sevilla.

City's performance in the knockout stages

In the knockout stages, City opened their campaign against German side RB Leipzig, drawing 1-1 away. However, City were unplayable at home and trumped Leipzig 7-0. In the quarters, City tamed Bayern 3-0 at the Etihad before drawing 1-1 away, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win. Versus Real Madrid in the semis, City drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu before blanking the holders 4-0.

Heartbreaking for De Bruyne; joy in the end

Kevin De Bruyne, who was forced off the pitch two seasons ago in the final versus Chelsea, suffered a hamstring injury. He looked devastated and signaled to the bench that his night is over. Phil Foden replaced the Belgian midfielder.

Champions!

Share this timeline