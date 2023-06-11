Sports

Champions League final: Goalless between City and Inter at half-time

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2023, 01:28 am 2 min read

City suffered a blow with Kevin De Bruyne being forced off with an injury in the 35th minute

Manchester City and Inter Milan played out a superb first half in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final in Istanbul. City suffered a blow with Kevin De Bruyne being forced off with an injury in the 35th minute. Inter started well and pressed City high up the pitch. However, City had the best chance when Erling Haaland drew out a fine save. Here's more.

Heartbreaking for De Bruyne

De Bruyne, who was forced off the pitch two seasons ago in the final versus Chelsea, suffered a hamstring injury. He looked devastated and signaled to the bench that his night is over. Phil Foden replaced the Belgian midfielder.

City made to sweat by Inter

Inter started well and set up tactically in a precise manner, forcing mistakes from City. However, it was Bernardo Silva, who missed the goal by a whisker. Ederson chipped a pass straight out of play and then failed to convincingly deal with a high ball that almost allowed Lautaro Martinez to gain possession. His misplaced pass was fortunately unpunished by Nicolo Barella.

Haaland draws out a fine save

Man City midfielder Rodri played a one-two with De Bruyne and then Haaland slid in behind the defense. Despite a tight angle, he managed to get a shot and drew a fine save from Onana who booted it clear. He covered his space well.

Half-time stats and thoughts

Both teams had four attempts but City had two shots on target to Inter's one. City dominated the ball possession as usual, clocking 62%. City also had a 91% pass accuracy. Inter pressed well and kept their organization in shape. Inter showed composure.

UCL final!

