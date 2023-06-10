Sports

WTC Final, Day 4: India show fight in 444-run chase

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 10:42 pm 2 min read

India have shown fight on Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. After being set a target of 444, India ended Day 4 at 164/3 in 40 overs. India were going along nicely at 92/1 before losing two set batters. However, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane made sure India didn't lose more wickets.

Carey shines with his maiden Test fifty against India

Carey played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 66 as he allowed Australia to take the lead over 400 runs. The Aussies ultimately declared at 270/8, setting a target of 444 for India. Carey played with a positive approach and slammed eight boundaries. This innings comes after he scored 48 runs in the first innings. He added a crucial 93-run stand with Starc.

Second-highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval

Carey and Starc's crucial 93-run partnership is now the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval. Herbie Collins and Jack Gregory hold the top spot for adding 107 runs against England in 1926. It is also the highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia since 2020.

Jadeja, Umesh show character; Siraj disappoints

India had a brilliant start to Day 4 as Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne early on. Later, Jadeja spun his web around the Australian batters, finishing with three crucial wickets. He removed Steve Smith and Travis Head on Day 3 before dismissing Cameron Green today. Mohammed Shami dismissed Starc and Pat Cummins. However, Mohammed Siraj erred with his offerings and was spanked for runs.

Controversies around Gill's dismissal

Shubman Gill once again fell to Scott Boland as Green completed the catch at slip. However, there were some doubts regarding the legitimacy of the catch. The replays showed that some portion of the ball may have touched the grass. Indian fans were infuriated with the third umpire's decision as Gill walked back to the pavilion. He was dismissed for 18.

