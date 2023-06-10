Sports

Iga Swiatek wins 2023 French Open: Decoding her career stats

Iga Swiatek reigned supreme after beating Karolina Muchova to win the 2023 French Open on Saturday

Iga Swiatek reigned supreme after beating Karolina Muchova to win the 2023 French Open on Saturday. Swiatek was pushed by Muchova before she showed her experience and closed the tie. She won the match in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 6-4). Swiatek has now won her second successive Roland Garros honor and a third in total. She has also clinched four Grand Slam honors.

Swiatek won her maiden Roland Garros honor in 2020

Swiatek made her debut at Grand Slams in 2019. Her best performance across Slams that year was a fourth-round appearance in Paris. In 2020, she scripted history, by becoming only the second women's player to win the French Open title without dropping a set after Justine Henin in 2007. She also became the first from Poland to win the prized trophy.

Swiatek reached the quarters here in 2021

In the 2021 season, Swiatek reached the quarters here in Paris. Barbora Krejcikova won the title that season. Across the other three Grand Slams, she reached the fourth round everywhere.

Roland Garros: Joy for Swiatek in 2022

In 2022, Swiatek won her second Roland Garros crown, defeating Coco Gauff. Notably, she claimed her sixth successive title on the tour (Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, and Roland Garros). Swiatek became the youngest woman to win multiple Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006. She also became the fifth top seed to win the French Open in 25 years.

Swiatek wins the 2022 US Open

Swiatek won the 2022 US Open after beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6. She claimed her maiden US Open and a third Grand Slam. She also won her 50th match at Slams by overcoming Jabeur. It was also her seventh title win in 2022. She became the youngest woman to win her third major title since Maria Sharapova (20) in 2008.

US Open: Other massive records smashed by Swiatek

As per WTA, Swiatek became only the ninth player of the Open Era to win her third major before turning 22. The previous eight were Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, and Chris Evert. Swiatek became the first player to win two majors in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

Swiatek scripts these records by winning the 2023 French Open

As per Opta, Swiatek has become the third female player in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals, after Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, Swiatek is the first player since Justine Henin (2005, 2006, and 2007) to win consecutive Women's Singles titles at Roland Garros.

Swiatek's Grand Slam career in numbers

Swiatek owns a 28-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She has now won the title here in 2020, 2022, and 2023 respectively. She is on a 14-match winning run at Roland Garros. Swiatek has raced to a 61-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

14 career honors to date

Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 35-6 this season. She has claimed three titles (Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, and French Open). Overall, she owns 14 career honors to date. Titles won in 2022 - Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, French Open, US Open, San Diego. Titles won in 2021 - Adelaide and Rome. Titles won in 2020 - French Open.

